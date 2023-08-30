Aphex Twin will headline FORWARDS Festival in Bristol this weekend - but what can fans expect and are there still tickets available?

Aphex Twin - real name Richard David James - is set to headline FORWARDS festival in Bristol this weekend, just a weeks after his mind-bending performance at Field Day. FORWARDS Festival is back after its successful debut last year and boasts an eye-catching line-up including Erykah Badu, Bonobo and more.

The two-day festival was started with the aim of inspiring a new breed of city music festivals, committing to positive change through social initiatives and forward-thinking discussions, alongside epic music moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aphex Twin is billed to headline the last day of the festival and revellers will be dying to see what the electronic music mogul has in store. Here’s everything fans of Aphex Twin heading to FORWARDS festival 2023 need to know prior to the show including set times, the potential setlist, last-minute tickets and any clashes you need to be aware of.

Aphex Twin set time at FORWARDS Festival 2023

Aphex Twin will be headlining the West Stage from 9:25pm - 10:55pm. Check out the entire Forwards Festival 2023 set-times here.

Aphex Twin FORWARDS Festival 2023 setlist

Aphex Twin has never been known to stick to a particular setlist, with most of his performances either improvised or tailored for a particular venue. However, his setlist for Field Day 2023 might indicate what RDJ is planning to mix.

Here’s Aphex Twin’s setlist from Field Day at Victoria Park, according to Setlist.FM.

Crash Course (Jimmy Crash cover)

Falling Free (Aphex Twin Mix)(Curve cover)

Schizm Track #2 Mix (Squarepusher cover)

180db_

Black Pepper (Slikback Remix) (Hyph11E cover)

laced blunt (Shinra Knives cover)

Acid Whorl (Ceephax Acid Crew cover)

rfc pt8 (Novation AFX Station track)

Splinters (Fausto Mercier Remix)(Klahrk cover)

Facebang (Acid Mix)(EPROM cover)

Mirrors of Perception (Kangding Ray Remix)(Sorcery cover)

s8v1 [brooklyn](user18081971 cover)

Lord of the Flies (EDM cover)

Iguana Love Bite (N1L cover)

The Elements (Remix)(4hero cover)

The 2nd Coming (Mescalinum United cover)

PWSteal.Bancos.Q (AFX cover)

Eruption (X-103 cover)

Anti (Abadir cover)

Tachyon Particles (Siu Mata & Amor Satyr cover)

Standard CEP Interest (CEP2plet cover)

in a room7 F760

Johnny ‘94 (Kings of the Jungle Remix)(Johnny Jungle cover)

TXT1+4 ds8 flngchrods [sketch0.1b] (AFX cover)

Nucenosis Set 200425 (Renick Bell cover) (excerpt)

The True Identities of the Reptilians (CEP2plet cover)

RAM (Slikback cover)

Attachment Style (VIP)(KAVARI cover)

Dirty City (Paradox cover)

Mothman (Current Value cover)

Flashcore Ambient Glitch v​.​2 (2018) (HFK cover)

CEV2drow (CEP2plet cover)

Who is clashing with Aphex Twin at FORWARDS Festival 2023?

Advertisement

Advertisement

FORWARDS festival only has two dedicated stages for music and by the time Aphex Twin starts his performance on the West Stage, Leftfield will be finished on The East Stage. However, fans should note the start times slightly cross over and there is likely to be a rush from one stage to the next.

Are there last-minute tickets for Aphex Twin at FORWARDS Festival 2023?

Yes, general sale tickets are still available to purchase via the See Tickets website. Festivalgoers can buy Friday and Saturday day tickets or opt to purchase a pass for both days.