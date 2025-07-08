Joe Trohman, one of the founding members of Fall Out Boy, is taking a break from the band for medical reasons - for the second time.

The popular guitarist has told fans that he is taking the "rest of the year off" as he waits for hand surgery - two years after he last stepped out of the limelight for mental health reasons.

The 40-year-old musician has been "managing ongoing issues" with his right hand, but he needs to go under the knife soon to avoid any "permanent damage" to his paw.

He wrote on Instagram: "Hey everyone. After years of managing ongoing issues with my right hand, it’s become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage. Unfortunately, this means I’ll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band."

However, Joe insisted the Sugar, We're Going Down hitmakers will still be performing "all scheduled shows," and reassured fans he is "on track for a full recovery".

Joe also thanked Fall Out Boy's fans for their "love and support". He added: "I’m looking forward to recovering so I can get back out there with the guys. Thanks so much for the love and support. Joe."

Who will replace Joe Trohman?

At the time of writing, Fall Out Boy are yet to announce a replacement for Joe. The band will next perform at the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary, Canada tonight, before playing at the Minnesota Yacht Club in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 19th.

Fall Out Boy will head to Japan to headline two Summer Sonic music festival shows, in Tokyo and Osaka, in August.

Has Joe Trohman left Fall Out Boy before?

In January 2023, Joe took a break from the Dance Dance group to focus on his mental health, but he returned to the band in May of the same year.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "Hey everyone, I’m officially back! I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself."

The group posted a note from Joe on social media when he stepped away, which read: “Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must say that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.

“It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of). So, the question remains: will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary decision.”