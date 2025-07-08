Lewis Capaldi is back after an extended hiatus and fans are trying to snap up tickets for his new tour.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, 28, made his surprise comeback at Glastonbury Festival last month, returning to the Pyramid Stage for the first time since he took an extended break from music.

Thousands of fans flooded to the stage on Friday, June 27 as the Grammy Award-nominated musician took to the stage for his grand return. His return coincided with the release of his new single Survive, which he performed live for the first time at the festival.

Lewis Capaldi has made his long-awaited return to the stage, with the Scottish singer-songwriter heading out on tour later this year. | Charlie Sarsfield

Lewis, who was forced to cut short his Glastonbury set in 2023 after being unable to manage his Tourette’s syndrome symptoms, has credited therapy with helping him with his mental health and paving a way for his return to music. The singer, who has joined together in partnership with online therapy organisation BetterHelp, said: "Therapy has been such a massive part of my last two years, a massive part of the reason that I'm able to be a musician again."

Refreshed and ready for the stage again, here’s when you can catch one of the biggest music acts of the 2020s live on stage.

Where is Lewis Capaldi playing?

The full UK and Ireland tour dates for this autumn are:

September 2025

September 7 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

September 11 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

September 13 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 17 - London, The O2

September 18 - London, The O2

September 20 - Manchester, Co-Op Live

September 23 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

September 26 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

September 27 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

September 29 - Dublin, 3Arena

Tickets will go on general sale from Thursday, July 10 at 9am.

Is there a presale for Lewis Capaldi 2025 tour?

The presale for Lewis’s 2025 UK and Ireland kicked off on Tuesday, July 8th at 9am. It will remain open until general sale, while allocations last.

Customers who pre-ordered Lewis’s new single Survive were given registration to the presale on Ticketmaster. The presale is also available to O2 customers through the O2 Priority app.