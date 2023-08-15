Aphex Twin will headline Field Day at All Points East in 2023

Field Day will return to All Points East and promises to be bigger than ever.

The London festial set in Victoria Park will kick-off on Friday, 18 August with a Stormzy concert. Field Day will follow 24 hours later and promises a completely stacked line-up.

It is one of six music events scheduled to take place during All Points East (APE) in 2023. Find out all you need to know about APE this year in our handy guide.

But when is Field Day, what are the timings for the main stage - and can you get tickets?

Here's all you need to know:

When and where is Field Day?

Field Day will take place on Saturday, 19 August. It will be held in Victoria Park, London.

The gates will open at Field Day at 2pm - with those with Primary Entry able to enter after 1pm.

Aphex Twin at Coachella in 2019. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

What is the lineup and timings?

The organisers have confirmed the lineup and stage times for the main stages at All Points East for Field Day in 2023. Here's what to expect:

East Stage

1pm - 2pm - Hagop Tchaparian

2pm - 3pm - Surusinghe

3pm - 4pm - LSDXOXO b2b Juliana Huxtable

4pm - 5pm - Jayda G

5.40pm - 6.40pm - Fever Ray

7.25pm - 8.25pm - Arca

9.25pm - 10.55pm - Aphex Twin

West Stage

1pm - 2pm - MAFRO

2.15pm - 3.15pm - Desire

3.30pm - 4.30pm - Sudan Archives

5pm - 5.45pm - THSA (live)

6.30pm - 7.30pm - Jon Hopkins

8.15pm - 9.15pm - Bonobo

How long is Aphex Twins set?

Aphex Twins are due to perform on the main stage from 9.25pm until 10.55pm - the set is due to last 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes).

Can you get tickets for Field Day?

Ticketmaster still has tickets availabe for Field Day this weekend - as of 15 August. General Admission tickets are on sale with prices starting at £96.30 each plus fees.

Fans can also purchase primary entry tickets from £107 each plus fees.

What could Aphex Twin setlist be at Field Day?

Aphex Twin's headline setlist for Field Day has been kept underwraps, but previous festival appearances during the summer could give fans a hint of what to expect.