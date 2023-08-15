Field Day at All Points East: headliners, timings, can you get tickets - potential Aphex Twin setlist?
Aphex Twin will headline Field Day at All Points East in 2023
Field Day will return to All Points East and promises to be bigger than ever.
The London festial set in Victoria Park will kick-off on Friday, 18 August with a Stormzy concert. Field Day will follow 24 hours later and promises a completely stacked line-up.
It is one of six music events scheduled to take place during All Points East (APE) in 2023. Find out all you need to know about APE this year in our handy guide.
But when is Field Day, what are the timings for the main stage - and can you get tickets?
Here's all you need to know:
When and where is Field Day?
Field Day will take place on Saturday, 19 August. It will be held in Victoria Park, London.
The gates will open at Field Day at 2pm - with those with Primary Entry able to enter after 1pm.
What is the lineup and timings?
The organisers have confirmed the lineup and stage times for the main stages at All Points East for Field Day in 2023. Here's what to expect:
East Stage
- 1pm - 2pm - Hagop Tchaparian
- 2pm - 3pm - Surusinghe
- 3pm - 4pm - LSDXOXO b2b Juliana Huxtable
- 4pm - 5pm - Jayda G
- 5.40pm - 6.40pm - Fever Ray
- 7.25pm - 8.25pm - Arca
- 9.25pm - 10.55pm - Aphex Twin
West Stage
- 1pm - 2pm - MAFRO
- 2.15pm - 3.15pm - Desire
- 3.30pm - 4.30pm - Sudan Archives
- 5pm - 5.45pm - THSA (live)
- 6.30pm - 7.30pm - Jon Hopkins
- 8.15pm - 9.15pm - Bonobo
How long is Aphex Twins set?
Aphex Twins are due to perform on the main stage from 9.25pm until 10.55pm - the set is due to last 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes).
Can you get tickets for Field Day?
Ticketmaster still has tickets availabe for Field Day this weekend - as of 15 August. General Admission tickets are on sale with prices starting at £96.30 each plus fees.
Fans can also purchase primary entry tickets from £107 each plus fees.
What could Aphex Twin setlist be at Field Day?
Aphex Twin's headline setlist for Field Day has been kept underwraps, but previous festival appearances during the summer could give fans a hint of what to expect.
Setlist.fm have a number of song lists from previous Aphex Twin appearances - however fans have been unable to indentify a lot of the tracks performed this summer.