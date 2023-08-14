Stormzy will headline the first All Points East concert for 2023

Stormzy will kick start All Points East this year.

The Grim icon will headline the first of six concerts at Victoria Park, London. The full lineup has been announced for throughout August and includes the likes of The Strokes, Aphex Twins and HAIM.

But if you are heading to the Stormzy concert. Here's all you need to know:

When is Stormzy's All Points East concert?

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will get the party started for 2023. Stormzy will headline an All Points East concert on Friday, 18 August.

What time does Stormzy's set start?

All Points East official app states that Stormzy is due to start his All Points East set at 8.40pm on 18 August.

How long will Stormzy's All Points East set last?

According to All Points East's app, Stormzy is due to perform for 2 hours 15 minutes. He will begin at 8.40pm and peform until 10.55pm.

However all timings are approximate and subject to change.

What stage is Stormzy on at All Points East?

Stormzy is due to perform on the East Stage on Friday, 18 August.

What could Stormzy's setlist be?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stormzy is keeping his setlist for All Points East under wraps - and at over 2 hours long, it looks set to be a mammoth performance. The iconic Grim star has been performing at festivals during the summer and it gives fans a hint of what could feature during his London set.

Stormzy was on the bill for Rock Werchter 2023 at Festivalpark, Werchter, Belgium on 29 June. The set lasted for just an hour - so half the length of his All Points East performance.

Setlist.fm report that he performed the following songs at ock Werchter 2023:

This Is What I Mean

Firebabe

Crown

Cigarettes & Cush

Hide & Seek

Need You

Rainfall

Own It

Audacity

Wiley Flow

Know Me From

Shut Up

Big for Your Boots

Clash(Dave cover)

Vossi Bop

Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2

Who are his support acts for All Points East?

Stormzy will be joined by a stacked lineup for his performance at All Points East. It includes:

Plus more to be confirmed.

Can you get tickets for Stormzy's All Points East show?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ticketmaster still has general admission passes available for Stormzy's concert on Friday, 18 August. Only tier 3 tickets are left and they start at £90.95 each - plus fees.

If you are going in a big group, it might be worth considering the Team Tickets - which are for groups of 6 only but cost £79.45 each plus fees.

Primary Entry tickets are available and cost £101.65 each plus fees. These tickets allow for entry up to one hour before the gates open.