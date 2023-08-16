The Met Office have issued a forecast for All Points East

Fans heading to the first weekend of All Points East are in for a mixed bag with the weather, according to the latest forecast.

The festival will kick-off on Friday (18 August) with Stormzy and then be followed by Field Day on Saturday (19 August). All Points East has confirmed the lineups and stage times for both dates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But what will the weather be like? Here's all you need to know:

What is the forecast for Stormzy at All Points East?

The first APE event will take place on Friday, 18 August. It will be headlined by Stormzy and promises a stacked lineup of artists across all the stages.

An early weather forecast has been issued for Hackney, the closest to Victoria Park. The Met Office is predicting that on Friday it will be cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Festivalgoers are warned that there is a 50% chance of light rain between 1pm and 4pm, a 30% chance of showers between 4pm and 7pm and a chance of rain from 10pm onwards.

Highs of 25C and lows of 19C are predicted.

Field Day latest weather forecast?

Aphex Twin are the big name on the bill for Field Day in 2023 - but Bonobo and plenty of more are also scheduled to perform throughout the day. It takes place on Saturday, 19 August.

The Met Office has now issued an early forecast for 19 August in Hackney, closest to Victoria Park. It will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.