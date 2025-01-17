Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Stevie Nicks will perform at the FireAid Benefit Concert for L A. Wildfire victims.

The California wildfires have destroyed thousands of buildings across the state and claimed the lives of at least 24 people, so the likes of Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Billie Eilish, Sir Rod Stewart and Joni Mitchell have decided to come together to perform at a benefit concert to raise money for victims.

The news of the FireAid Concert was shared on FireAidLA’s Instagram page and the message read: “A night of music that benefits those affected by the devastating wildfires in LA.

“Together, we can rebuild communities and support efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.”

The mult-venue benefit show will take place at the Inuit Dome and Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 30. FireAid also shared another message which read: “Two venues. One night. Your favorite artists coming together for music & solidarity. Shows start at 6pm. Tickets go on sale January 22nd at noon PST. Donations can be made via the link in our bio. Stay tuned for more artist announcements in the coming days.

“Contributions made to FireAid 501(c)(3) in connection with the FireAid benefit concert and other direct donations will be distributed under the advice of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout California.”

Which singers are taking part?

At the time of writing, the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Jelly Roll, Dave Matthews, John Mayer, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Katy Perry, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Joni Mitchell, Lil Baby, P!NK, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Tate McRae and Stephen Stills are currently set to perform.

Are tickets available yet?

Tickets will be available at noon PST on January 22 at midday.

How can you watch the FireAid Concert?

USA Today reported that “The fundraisers will be held simultaneously and are scheduled to be broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music, Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video, Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM (exclusively on the Life with John Mayer channel), Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets. iHeartRadio will serve as the national audio partner to FireAid.”