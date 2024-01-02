Bring Me The Horizon tour 2024: Entire list of doors times, setlist and support acts
Bring Me The Horizon are set to embark on a massive UK tour this month, here's everything you need to know including door times, potential setlist, and support acts.
Bring Me The Horizon are kicking off 2024 with a huge UK arena tour. The veteran metal group will be joined by three special guests as they celebrate the release of their upcoming studio LP, 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn', due for release January 12.
The BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum quintet will rock out to audiences up and down the UK this month, including shows at London’s The O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Manchester’s AO Arena whilst making a hometown return to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The group has sold out a number of dates on the tour, but there are still tickets available for a few show's on Ticketmaster. However, if you have managed to get tickets, you might be wondering about timings - here's everything you need to know.
Bring Me The Horizon tour door times 2024
Doors for Bring Me The Horizon's upcoming UK tour will open on at different times depending on the venue. Here's the full list of door times for Bring Me The Horizon's 2024 UK tour:
- January 9: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 5:30pm
- January 10: Bournemouth International Centre - 5:30pm
- January 12: Birmingham Utilita Arena - 5:30pm
- January 13: Manchester AO Arena - 6pm
- January 14: Glasgow OVO Hydro - 5:30pm
- January 16: Newcastle Utilita Arena - 5:30pm
- January 17: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - 5:30pm
- January 19: Sheffield Utilita Arena - 5:30pm
- January 20: London, The O2 - 5:30pm
- January 21: London, The O2 - 5pm
Full setlist for Bring Me The Horizon tour 2024
Bring Me The Horizon are yet to start their 'NeX GEn' UK tour with the setlist likely to be different than previous shows. Here's a setlist from the band's most recent show at Union Hall 2 in Thailand, according to Setlist.fm.
- Can You Feel My Heart
- AmEN!
- Teardrops
- Happy Song
- The House of Wolves
- MANTRA
- Dear Diary
- Parasite Eve
- The Best Is Yet to Come
- Shadow Moses
- Obey
- DiE4u
- DArkSide
- Sleepwalking
- Follow You (Acoustic)
- Chelsea Smie
- LosT
- Itch for the Cure (When Will We Be Free?)
- Kingslayer
- Drown
- Throne
Who is the support act for Bring Me The Horizon?
Special guests Bad Omens, Casseytte and Static Dress will join Bring Me The Horizon across all UK tour dates. Bad Omens are an American metalcore outfit who have released three studio albums since 2016, meanwhile Casseyette is an up-and-coming solo artist who has attracted attention for her inventive take on pop and rock.
Leeds band Static Dress complete the support acts. The band formed in 2018 and have supported Bring Me The Horizon before on the group's European tour in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.