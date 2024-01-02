Bring Me The Horizon are set to embark on a massive UK tour this month, here's everything you need to know including door times, potential setlist, and support acts.

Bring Me The Horizon tour 2024: Entire list of doors times, setlist and support acts

Bring Me The Horizon are kicking off 2024 with a huge UK arena tour. The veteran metal group will be joined by three special guests as they celebrate the release of their upcoming studio LP, 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn', due for release January 12.

The BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum quintet will rock out to audiences up and down the UK this month, including shows at London’s The O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Manchester’s AO Arena whilst making a hometown return to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

The group has sold out a number of dates on the tour, but there are still tickets available for a few show's on Ticketmaster. However, if you have managed to get tickets, you might be wondering about timings - here's everything you need to know.

Bring Me The Horizon tour door times 2024

Doors for Bring Me The Horizon's upcoming UK tour will open on at different times depending on the venue. Here's the full list of door times for Bring Me The Horizon's 2024 UK tour:

January 9: Cardiff Utilita Arena - 5:30pm

January 10: Bournemouth International Centre - 5:30pm

January 12: Birmingham Utilita Arena - 5:30pm

January 13: Manchester AO Arena - 6pm

January 14: Glasgow OVO Hydro - 5:30pm

January 16: Newcastle Utilita Arena - 5:30pm

January 17: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - 5:30pm

January 19: Sheffield Utilita Arena - 5:30pm

January 20: London, The O2 - 5:30pm

January 21: London, The O2 - 5pm

Full setlist for Bring Me The Horizon tour 2024

Bring Me The Horizon are yet to start their 'NeX GEn' UK tour with the setlist likely to be different than previous shows. Here's a setlist from the band's most recent show at Union Hall 2 in Thailand, according to Setlist.fm.

Can You Feel My Heart

AmEN!

Teardrops

Happy Song

The House of Wolves

MANTRA

Dear Diary

Parasite Eve

The Best Is Yet to Come

Shadow Moses

Obey

DiE4u

DArkSide

Sleepwalking

Follow You (Acoustic)

Chelsea Smie

LosT

Itch for the Cure (When Will We Be Free?)

Kingslayer

Drown

Throne

Who is the support act for Bring Me The Horizon?

Special guests Bad Omens, Casseytte and Static Dress will join Bring Me The Horizon across all UK tour dates. Bad Omens are an American metalcore outfit who have released three studio albums since 2016, meanwhile Casseyette is an up-and-coming solo artist who has attracted attention for her inventive take on pop and rock.