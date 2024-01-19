Skepta has confirmed the inaugural edition of his one-day music event, Big Smoke Festival - here's how to get tickets

Big Smoke Festival tickets 2024: Full ticket info including price, general admission, VIP & payment plans

Tickets for the inaugural Big Smoke Festival are currently on sale with a range of options to choose from including general admission, VIP and payment plans. The brand new London music festival has confirmed its full lineup of artists to headline the event with Skepta, The Streets, Mahalia & JME topping the bill.

Big Smoke Festival is a new music event in London curated by UK grime star Skepta. Back in November, the 41-year-old rapper confirmed he would be hosting and headlining the inaugural celebration.

But how can Skepta fans get tickets to the music festival? Here's everything you need to know.

How much do tickets cost for Big Smoke Festival 2024?

General admission tickets for Skepta's Big Smoke Festival are currently on second release and priced at £72.80. General admission tickets will rise to £84 (including a service charge) on the third release.

Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.

Are there VIP tickets for Big Smoke Festival 2024?

Yes, there are VIP tickets on sale for Big Smoke Festival. The VIP package includes designated VIP entry and general admission tickets.

The VIP package also allows fans to access the VIP Village, this includes:

Chill out area

VIP bar selling cocktails, champagne, beer, wine, spirits & soft drinks *

Food trucks selling gourmet food*

Complimentary cloakroom facilities

Luxury restrooms

Commemorative VIP wristband

The VIP package for Big Smoke Festival 2024 is currently on its first release and will set customers back £126.50. The price of VIP tickets will then rise to £137.50 per ticket on the second release.

Are there payment plans for Big Smoke Festival 2024 tickets?

Yes, Big Smoke Festival allows for customers to split up their ticket payments via a payment plan. However, the payment plan option is only available for customers purchasing a ticket between January 1 and January 31, 2024.

Customers will be able to pay the total purchase price for their ticket over four instalments. All instalments are non-refundable and tickets cannot be exchanged after purchase.

When is Big Smoke Festival 2024?