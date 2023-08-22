Billy McFarland, who was jailed for fraud over his role in Fyre Festival, is selling tickets for its return

The disgraced co-founder of Fyre Festival has announced the event will return in 2024 - for some reason.

Billy McFarland, who was jailed for fraud in 2018 for his role in the original debacle, is already selling tickets and has announced a date in December next year. He was released from federal prison in 2022 and claims to have drawn up plans for the festival while under house arrest.

Fyre Festival 2 would take place more than seven years after the original event - if the co-founders plans can be believed. Following the disasterous event in 2017, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to forfeit millions of dollars.

No acts or concrete plans have been announced - except that like the original version, Fyre Festival 2 would take place in the Carribean.

Here's what has been said so far:

Fyre Festival to 'return in 2024'

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Picture: Netflix

Fyre Festival co-organiser Billy McFarland tweeted in April 2023 to confirm that the event would be back. He has since announced that the relaunched event will allegedly take place in 2024.

The original edition of the festival was held in 2017 in The Bahamas and proved to be a disaster. Fans were left furious after paying for luxury villas and gourmet meals only to be greeted with prepackaged sandwiches and poorly-furnished tents.

The promotion for Fyre Festival came under heavy criciticsm as well. It was pushed on social media by influencers like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski, many of whom did not initially disclose that they were being paid to promote the event.

McFarland later pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud to defraud investors and ticket holders, and a second count to defraud a ticket vendor that occurred while out on bail. He was jailed for six years in October 2018 and ordered to forfeit $26 million. He was released early in 2022 under house arrest - but that is reported to have ended in September 2022.

When is Fyre Festival 2 due to take place?

A date of Friday, 6 December 2024 has been announced for Fyre Festival 2.

What has been said about Fyre Festival's return?

NME reports that in a post on his official TikTok account, McFarland said: "It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre, and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together and make the impossible happen, how I would find the best partners in the world to allow me to be me while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level…”

He added: "In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s fucking go.”

Fyre Festival 2 tickets go on sale - but no further details announced

McFarland has yet to announce any acts or concrete details about Fyre Festival 2 - but tickets have gone on sale.

Prices start at $499 for 'the first 100 tickets' and further tiers are advertised as coming soon - with prices reaching the eye watering sum of $7,999.