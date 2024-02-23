Gary Numan reveals extra concerts for UK tour - list of dates and ticket prices
Gary Numan has announced additional concert dates for his massive UK tour, which celebrates the 45th anniversary of his albums 'Replicas' and 'The Pleasure Principle'. Alongside a host of new dates, the synth-pop icon will also perform in upgraded venues in Glasgow and Newcastle.
The tour sees Numan celebrate the release of his debut solo album, 'The Pleasure Principle', in 1979 alongside 'Replicas' - his second studio album with new wave band Tubeway Army. The electronic musician will kick off the tour just weeks after he returns from a stint in North America.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Numan is currently touring his latest studio album 'Intruder', which was released in 2021.
So where are the new concerts taking place, and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Full Gary Numan tour dates
Gary Numan has added two new UK tour dates including a huge concert at London's Roundhouse. Here's the full list of shows:
- May 19 - Norwich LCR
- May 20 - Sheffield Leadmill
- May 21 - Glasgow, Galvanisers (Venue upgrade)
- May 23 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall (Venue upgrade)
- May 24 - Manchester O2 Ritz
- May 25 - London Roundhouse
- May 27 - Bristol O2 Academy Bristol
- May 28 - Cardiff Tramshed
- May 30 - Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth
- May 31 - Birmingham O2 Institute
- June 1 - Nottingham Rock City
- June 5 - Manchester O2 Ritz (New show)
- June 8 - London Roundhouse (New show)
When do new Gary Numan tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the new Gary Numan shows in Manchester and London are on sale now. Fans can visit the Ticketmaster website now for more information.
How much will tickets cost for new dates?
Tickets for Gary Numan's second show at London's Roundhouse range from £48.95 - £52.45. Meanwhile, the Manchester concert is priced at £44.15.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.