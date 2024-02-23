Gary Numan reveals extra concerts for UK tour - list of dates and ticket prices

The tour sees Numan celebrate the release of his debut solo album, 'The Pleasure Principle', in 1979 alongside 'Replicas' - his second studio album with new wave band Tubeway Army. The electronic musician will kick off the tour just weeks after he returns from a stint in North America.

Numan is currently touring his latest studio album 'Intruder', which was released in 2021.

So where are the new concerts taking place, and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Full Gary Numan tour dates

Gary Numan has added two new UK tour dates including a huge concert at London's Roundhouse. Here's the full list of shows:

May 19 - Norwich LCR

May 20 - Sheffield Leadmill

May 21 - Glasgow, Galvanisers (Venue upgrade)

May 23 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall (Venue upgrade)

May 24 - Manchester O2 Ritz

May 25 - London Roundhouse

May 27 - Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

May 28 - Cardiff Tramshed

May 30 - Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth

May 31 - Birmingham O2 Institute

June 1 - Nottingham Rock City

June 5 - Manchester O2 Ritz (New show)

June 8 - London Roundhouse (New show)

When do new Gary Numan tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the new Gary Numan shows in Manchester and London are on sale now. Fans can visit the Ticketmaster website now for more information.

How much will tickets cost for new dates?