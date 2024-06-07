Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Girls Aloud is set to perform at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, with O2 and Virgin Media customers in the running to enter the ballot for tickets.

However it comes with a caveat; you have to be an O2 or Virgin Media customer, as access to the ballot comes by the O2 Priority app and website.

The exclusive show, taking place on July 2 2024, will provide fans with the unique opportunity to see the award-winning group up close and personal as they play their chart-topping hits in a uniquely intimate setting.

Those who are O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers will have the chance to enter the ballot, which will include the chance for a select few bands to meet and greet the band before the show.

Speaking about the show, Jim Campling, President of Live Nation Marketing Partnerships, said: “The incredible continued success of the intimate Priority Gig format is a testament to O2's deep understanding of their customers' passions. It's been a privilege to work closely with O2 to help grow the Priority gigs and witness the immense joy these shows bring to their customers and fans.”

Those sentiments were echoed also by Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2: “We’re really excited to bring such an iconic pop-group like Girls Aloud to O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire for O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers to enjoy. To be able to see such incredible artists up close and personal is what makes Priority so special, and we can’t wait for the show.”

How can I enter the ballot to see Girls Aloud at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire?

Ballot Access

O2 Priority members can access the ballot via the Priority app or website from Monday 10th June to Friday 21st June.