Although Leicester rock band Kasabian were not part of Glastonbury’s line-up, they have now revealed that they will be at the festival.

For those of you who are at Glastonbury 2024 and are fans of Kasabian, you are in for a treat as the band have just revealed that they will be one of the secret shows at the festival. The band wrote on X that “It’s Happening! See you 6pm at Woodsies @glastonbury

Alongside the message on X, they shared a video of the members of the band Kasabian in a car, along with an image of Glastonbury Free Press saying: “It's happening. 18:00 Saturday.”

In July 2020, Tom Meighan was given an 18-month community order, ordered to complete five days of rehabilitation, pay costs of £175 and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for assaulting his partner Vikki Ager while drunk.

The musician was given the sentence at Leicester Magistrates court and wrote on X that “I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility.”

Tom Meighan was the former frontman of Kasabian who are performing at Glastonbury | Getty Images

The BBC reported that “Magistrates heard she was struck on the head, threatened with a wooden pallet and dragged across a room before a child witness called 999.

“Leicester-based domestic abuse charity the Zinthiya Trust said there could be "no excuses" for what Meighan did.

“Meighan, 39, said the attack in April was "a wake-up call" for "who I was, and what I was becoming." One year after pleading guilty to attacking Vikki Aiger, the couple married in 2021.