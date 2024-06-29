Glastonbury 2024: As Kasabian are confirmed as secret act, what happened to former frontman Tom Meighan?
For those of you who are at Glastonbury 2024 and are fans of Kasabian, you are in for a treat as the band have just revealed that they will be one of the secret shows at the festival. The band wrote on X that “It’s Happening! See you 6pm at Woodsies @glastonbury
Alongside the message on X, they shared a video of the members of the band Kasabian in a car, along with an image of Glastonbury Free Press saying: “It's happening. 18:00 Saturday.”
In July 2020, Tom Meighan was given an 18-month community order, ordered to complete five days of rehabilitation, pay costs of £175 and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for assaulting his partner Vikki Ager while drunk.
The musician was given the sentence at Leicester Magistrates court and wrote on X that “I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility.”
The BBC reported that “Magistrates heard she was struck on the head, threatened with a wooden pallet and dragged across a room before a child witness called 999.
“Leicester-based domestic abuse charity the Zinthiya Trust said there could be "no excuses" for what Meighan did.
“Meighan, 39, said the attack in April was "a wake-up call" for "who I was, and what I was becoming." One year after pleading guilty to attacking Vikki Aiger, the couple married in 2021.
Tom Meighan left the band Kasabian in July 2020 and Serge Pizzorno became the frontman. He told The Guardian that “The summer when Tom left was absolutely heartbreaking.” He also revealed that “It felt like leaving home and coming back and seeing it burnt down, walking round the ashes, seeing old pictures and artefacts and picking things up and sifting through the destruction. It was an intense time.”
