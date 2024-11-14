Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first batch of coach and ticket packages for Glastonbury 2025 will be going on sale soon - and here’s everything you need to know.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glastonbury 2025 will take place from June 25 to June 29 and tickets will go live this week. The coach and ticket packages will go on sale today (Thursday 14 September) at 6pm.

In order to buy a ticket, you’ll have to already be registered with Glastonbury– though the deadline for doing this passed earlier this week. Coaches will depart from 28 locations across the country including Bath, Bristol, Swindon and Taunton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge change has been made to the way people will be able to purchase Glastonbury Festival tickets. Usually, those hoping to bag tickets would have to refresh the landing page when tickets went on sale but things will be different this year. Fans will now be placed in an online virtual queue in what will be a completely new way of booking tickets for the famous festival.

The first batch of coach and ticket packages for Glastonbury 2025 will be going on sale soon - and here’s everything you need to know. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

When do tickets go on sale?

Ticket and coach travel options will go on sale at 6pm on Thursday November 14, with general admission tickets on sale at 9am on Sunday November 17. Everyone, aged 13 or over, who wishes to attend the Festival must be individually registered before they can try for a ticket in the ticket sales.

Attempting to book tickets online using multiple browser tabs can confuse the ticket sales process and cause your transaction to fail. It is advised that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction.

How much will tickets cost?

Customers purchasing coach fares will pay for a festival ticket costing £373.50 and a £5 booking fee, as well as the cost of a return or single coach fare ranging from £47 to £160 depending on location. The deposit – the amount customers pay to secure their ticket – is £75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You may book up to 6 coach tickets per transaction,” the festival website says. It adds: “When booking a ticket + coach travel option you will need to pay the deposit plus full coach fare, with the Festival ticket balance due in the first week of April 2025."

Who is rumoured to be headlining next year?

According to Time Out, the big names at the top of bookies’ lists are Cher, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, Fred Again, Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna and Stevie Wonder. Speculation spiralled around Olivia Rodrigo this week following the announcement of her headline slot at BST Hyde Park.

Last year Glastonbury was headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain. The first headliners are normally announced around March and the full line-up tends to be revealed around the end of May.