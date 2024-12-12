Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX are said to have been booked to play Glastonbury 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three huge female acts have reportedly been lined up after it was revealed all-male acts had been lined up for the Worthy Farm festival next year, including The 1975, Stevie Wonder, Neil Young and Sir Rod Stewart.

A source told The Sun about the latest apparent headline bookings: “Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX will all play Glastonbury next summer. Charli will headline The Other Stage and Chappell will be playing the Pyramid Stage. Olivia is coming straight to Worthy Farm after playing BST Hyde Park, so her slot is being firmed up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chappell Roan

The insider added organiser Emily Eavis wanted to balance the bill’s rock ’n’ rollers with some of the world’s biggest female stars. They said: “Emily really wanted Glastonbury to go back to its rock roots but by bringing in three of the world’s biggest female stars to play too, she is making a real statement. Glastonbury always has something for everyone but next summer’s line-up is really impressive in terms of the spectrum of acts and how big they are.”

Charli XCX | Getty Images

The Sun had reported talks to book Stevie broke down last year at the last minute, but he now looks set to appear on the official Glastonbury bill next summer.

Sir Rod Stewart has confirmed he will play the coveted Sunday Legends slot at the 2025 festival – despite revealing it is going to cost him at least $300,000 to put on his show, including bringing his band from America.

He told talkSport: “It’s a great honour – it’s going to cost me a fortune to do it – $300,0000. I’ve got to bring all my band back from America – of course, Glastonbury don’t pay for that. But I don’t care if it cost me $1 million, I would have done it. It’s a great honour. It really is the greatest honour.”