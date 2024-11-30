Stevie Wonder, the legendary soul singer, could return to headline Glastonbury Festival next year.

The 74-year-old icon, who famously closed the festival in 2010 during its 40th anniversary celebrations, is reportedly in talks to take the Pyramid Stage in 2025.

According to a national daily, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis, 45, is determined to secure Wonder for the event, with insiders saying she’s working hard to ensure he’s “signed, sealed, and delivered.”

A source told the outlet: “Emily was so close to securing Stevie last year. The deal was basically done, and his name was put on to the draft posters. When it fell apart because of his schedule, it was a nightmare for everyone involved – and Stevie was gutted. There is now the chance he could come back next summer to headline the Pyramid Stage. Talks are ongoing.”

In March, reports emerged that negotiations with Wonder’s team had collapsed, with the singer pulling out of a potential 2024 appearance. Insiders described the behind-the-scenes atmosphere as “fraught,” with Eavis juggling logistical challenges to deliver a stellar lineup.

At the time, another source told the paper: “The mood behind the scenes is fraught, to say the least. Emily is desperate to pull off another top line-up, but right now, everywhere she turns is hit with issues. She still hopes Stevie and his team can be won over, but it’s not looking good.”

Despite past setbacks, recent reports suggest renewed optimism among Wonder’s team, who are said to be “confident” he will make it to Glastonbury next summer. His potential return would mark the first time he has performed at the festival since his acclaimed 2010 set, which drew more than 100,000 fans to the Pyramid Stage for a string of unforgettable hits.

If confirmed, Stevie Wonder’s appearance would be a monumental addition to the 2025 Glastonbury lineup as fans still rave about his 2010 performance.