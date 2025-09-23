A vigil was held for Celeste Rivas Hernandez whose decomposed body was found in Tesla registered to singer d4vd.

On September 10, 2025, CBS News reported that “Human remains were found inside a Tesla belonging to recording artist D4vd that was being stored at a tow yard in Hollywood on Monday afternoon, police say.” The decomposed body was later identified as that of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

On September 8, police responded to reports of a foul smell at the Hollywood two yard in Los Angeles and discovered the remains of a teen girl, now identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, inside the boot of the impounded Tesla (registered to singer d4vd).

A vigil for Celeste Rivas Hernandez has now taken place at Lake Elsinore, a city in western Riverside County, California. ABC7 News reported that “Tears flowed during an emotional candlelight vigil Sunday as a large crowd gathered near a makeshift memorial on the street Celeste once lived to mourn the 15-year-old.

ABC7 News also reported that “A Lake Elsinore neighbor recalls seeing Celeste walking home from school before she ran away. The neighbor created the memorial, giving everyone a place to grieve.

"Even though I didn't know her, I just couldn't even breathe, knowing that a child had to go through that," said Kayleigh Cortez.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family which reads: “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.

“Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.

“-The Rivas Hernandez family.”

At the time the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in the car registered to singer d4vd, a spokesperson said that the singer is “fully co-operating with the authorities.” On February 11, 2025, singer D4vd took to Instagram to share details of his world tour and wrote: “WITHERED WORLD TOUR 🚨

“Pre-sale starts Wednesday 4/23 at 10am local (sign up for the code)

“Public on sale starts Thursday 4/24 at 10am local

“LINK IN BIO FOR PRE-SALE CODE

“ALBUM DROPPING FRIDAY!!! LFG GUYS WERE BACK!!!”

Singer D4vd had been due to perform on Friday night (September 19) in San Francisco but it was cancelled as was his show on Saturday night (September 20) in Los Angeles. d4vd was also due to attend an event at the Grammy Museum on September 24, but according to reports, his name is no longer on the main event page on the website.

Has d4vd cancelled UK dates?

Singer d4vd was due to be playing in Dublin on October 14, Manchester on October 15, Glasgow on October 16, Bristol on October 18, London on October 20, Paris On October 23, Zurich on October 26, Berlin on October 27 and Frankfurt on October 30. However, according to Ticketmaster’s website, these dates have now been cancelled.