Heart tour: Singer Ann Wilson reveals chemotherapy has eradicated cancer and band will tour next year
In July rock band Heart had to cancel their worldwide Royal Flush tour after Ann Wilson revealed she had had an operation to remove “something that, as it turns out, was cancerous”.
She was put on a course of preventative chemotherapy, and so the group, known for their 1980s hit Alone, cancelled the tour, which was to take them to Europe over the summer as well as America. All dates for the tour, which was due to end in December, were cancelled.
But now the tour has been rescheduled for next year and Ann has released a statement revealing that the chemotherapy has been successful. She still has not revealed the exact nature of the cancer, but said: “Now I know lots of you have been wondering how I’ve been doing. So I thought it would be best if you heard this straight from me.
“I’m doing absolutely fine now but it’s been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person. And then there’s that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture. For anyone who’s been through that, I empathise big time.
“Luckily for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind! And so I’m excited to share with you that I’m now finished with chemo and I’m officially ready to get ready for the tour in 2025! There’s maintenance going forward but I’m told the side effects are much less severe. The worst is over and I’m thankful for the efficacy of this poison but it’s more than welcome to get the f*ck out of my body now.
“I’m immensely grateful to everyone who prayed and sent me those good vibes. I’ve so felt your love. My story has a happy ending due in part to early detection. My advice? Get checked regularly. I love you all and I’ll see you very very soon. There’s much to celebrate.”
There has not been any mention of rescheduled UK tour dates yet. The cancelled summer dates were to have started at the O2 Arena in London, witjh the tour also visiting Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester and Leeds. The confirmed US dates for next year are:
- Feb 28, 2025 - Fontainebleau Las Vegas Theatre, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Mar 1, 2025 - Fontainebleau Las Vegas Theatre, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Mar 3, 2025 - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
- Mar 4, 2025 - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
- Mar 6, 2025 - Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
- Mar 8, 2025 - Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
- Mar 9, 2025 - Extra Mile Arena, Boise, Idaho
- Mar 11, 2025 - Spokane Arena, Spokane, Washington
- Mar 13, 2025 - Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, British Columbia
- Mar 14, 2025 - Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
- Mar 20, 2025 - The Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
- Mar 21, 2025 - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
- Mar 24, 2025 - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Mar 26, 2025 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Mar 28, 2025 - Thompson - Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenneessee
- Mar 29, 2025 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston, West Virginia
- Mar 31, 2025 - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
- Apr 2, 2025 - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
- Apr 4, 2025 - Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario
- Apr 5, 2025 - Videotron Centre, Quebec, Ontario
- Apr 10, 2025 - Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, Ontario
- Apr 12, 2025 - Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Connecticut
- Apr 13, 2025 - Agganis Arena, Boston, Massachusetts
- Apr 16, 2025 - Radio City Music Hall, New York
