Foo Fighters have announced their new full-time drummer after the departure of Josh Freese.

The US rock band confirmed that they had parted way with Freese in May after the musician joined the band following the death of long-time Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Freese, who has played with bands such as Devo and Guns N’Roses, said at the time: “The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer.’ No reason was given.

“Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.”

Freese, who first appeared with the band at the Taylor Hawkins memorial concert, added: “In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I’m fine. Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.”

It has now been confirmed that Ilan Rubin will step in as the band’s new drummer ahead of the Foo Fighters’ next live show in October. According to the Hollywood Reporter, it is currently unclear whether Rubin will be joining that band as a full-time member or if he will only serve as a touring drummer.

Rubin most recently played with Trent Reznor in Nine Inch Nails. In a coincidental switch up, Freese will return to Nine Inch Nail to replace Rubin, while Rubin takes up his place in the the Foo Fighters.

Who is Ilan Rubin?

Ilan Rubin, 37, is an American drummer who has most notably played in bands such as Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, and Lostprophets.

Drummer Ilan Rubin has joined US rock band Foo Fighters. | Getty Images for KROQ

Rubin joined Welsh band Lostprophets in 2006 following the departure of founding member Mike Chaplin. His time in the band came to an end when he departed in 2008 for Nine Inch Nails.

He replaced Freese in Nine Inch Nail upon joining the band in 2008 and would go on to play piano, synths and other instruments as part of the band’s live shows. In 2020, Rubin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Nine Inch Nails, which made him the youngest inductee in history, as well as the first inductee to be born in the 1980s and born after the Hall of Fame was established.

While remaining in Nine Inch Nails over the years, Rubin provided drums for bands such as Paramore. He recorded the drums for the band’s self-titled fourth album and joined them on tour.

He has also performed with film composer Danny Elfman and Angels & Airwaves. He has also released solo work under the pseudonym The New Regime.