Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden will soon be coming to the UK and Ireland for a run of sold-out shows - but fans may still be able to get their hands on tickets.

The Run For Your Life tour will kick off in Budapest on May 27 and is due to hit the UK and Ireland later this summer. The band, fronted by legendary lead singer Bruce Dickinson, will play a total of 31 shows in stadiums and arenas across Europe throughout the summer.

The tour is set to celebrate 50 years since the formation of Iron Maiden. Fans have been promised a spectacular show that will span the decades, and hand-in-hand with this, the band are requesting that fans limit their use of mobile phones during the gig.

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood: “We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens. The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers.

“We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting especially to the band. I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans.

“We would very much like you to be “in the moment” instead and be fully actively involved to enjoy each and every one of these classic songs in the spirit and manner they were first played. This show isn’t just a celebration of our music; it is, as you will see also about our years of art, of Eddie and of the many, many worlds of Maiden we have created for you.

“So please respect the band, respect the other fans and have the time of your lives as you join your Maiden family by singing your heart out, rather than getting your phone out!! It’s really not a lot to ask is it?”

Some fans were left disappointed when most of the band’s dates in the UK and Ireland sold out, but all hope is not lost. Live Nation has confirmed that a handful of additional tickets will be made available for some shows closer to the day of the gig, some on the day of.

These tickets include production and venue holds. The full UK and Ireland scheduled shows of the tour are:

June 2025

Saturday 21st - Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 22nd - Manchester, Co-op Live (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 25th - Dublin, Malahide Castle (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 28th - London, London Stadium (LIMITED TICKETS)

Monday 20th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro (SOLD OUT)

All shows will have support from The Raven Age. The London and Dublin dates will also feature support from Halestorm. Remaining tickets are available via the Iron Maiden website.