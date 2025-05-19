Chris Brown’s upcoming UK concerts remain scheduled despite his recent arrest in Manchester on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, raising questions about whether the shows will go ahead as planned.

The 36-year-old American musician was detained by Metropolitan Police officers in the early hours of Thursday, shortly after arriving in the UK. Detectives from London reportedly travelled to Manchester and arrested Brown at the five-star Lowry Hotel at around 2am.

Brown was taken into custody in connection with an alleged assault on music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in London in February 2023. He has since been formally charged and denied bail. A court hearing has been set for June 13, two days before his scheduled concert in the UK.

This means, he is set to miss his concert in Amsterdam on June 8. As of now, the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam has not issued any official statement regarding the status of Brown's scheduled concert. The venue's website continues to list the event as planned, with tickets available for purchase through Ticketmaster Netherlands.

Chris Brown's Glasgow show could be at risk following his arrest for grievous bodily harm in Manchester on Thursday. | Getty Images for Live Nation UK

His arrest has also cast doubt over his Breezy Bowl XX tour, which includes several major UK dates:

June 15 & 16: Co-op Live, Manchester

June 19: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 21 & 22: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

July 1: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

As of Monday, none of the four venues have issued statements regarding cancellations, postponements, or refunds. Ticketmaster, which handles ticket sales for the tour, also has not posted any alerts about changes to the events. Tickets remain available on the platform, though availability is now limited.

Brown, who has multiple chart-topping hits and a controversial history, has not publicly commented on the arrest.