Celebrity attendees at the wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah reportedly include Kylie and Kendall Jenner. For those of you who are unfamiliar with this couple, Jeet Adani is the youngest son of Asia’s second-richest person, Gautam Adani, who is a billionaire.

Jeet Adani announced his engagement to Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of a diamond trader on March 12, 2023. The wedding is due to take place on February 7, 2025 and Gautam Adani previously told Indian media when he was attending the Hindu religious Maha Kumbh festival that “Jeet’s marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with fully traditional ways.”

However, despite the rumours that Taylor Swift is set to perform, it looks like this is no longer the case. According to The Independent, a source told them that Taylor Swift will not be performing or even attending the wedding.

In April 2024, French Montana claimed that the billionaire popstar Taylor Swift turned down millions of dollars to perform at a private concert in the United Arab Emirates. The Daily Mail reported that Taylor Swift “was reportedly offered $9million to take to the stage in December - with Montana, 39, sharing a now-deleted screenshot of texts showing him being offered $1million to perform alongside the star.

“The censored screenshots - which had Swift's name blurred out - left fans wildly speculating as to the identity of the popstar offered $9million - with Montana writing: 'Somebody just sent me a show offer who y’all think the 9 million for lol?'”

Rihanna was reportedly being paid £5 million to take part in the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of billionaire Mukes Ambani whose son was getting married. The wedding had a star studded guest list that included the likes of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump and it took place in the town of Jamnagar in Gujarat. Rihanna is reported to have performed barefoot for 40 minutes in front of 1200 guests.

Although £5 million is an absolute fortune to pay a celebrity such as Rihanna to perform at a wedding, this amount is nothing compared to other stars. According to Forbes the celebrity who has most recently been paid the most to perform at a private function is Beyoncé.

In January 2023, Forbes reported that “Beyoncé headlined the launch of the ritzy ‘Atlantis the Royal’ hotel in Dubai, where the songstress is reported to have pocketed $24 million for the hour-long set according to multiple reports, making her one of the highest earners in the lucrative world of exclusive events.” NationalWorld takes a look at the top 10 most expensive celebrity private performances.

1 . From left to right: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Rihanna Although Taylor Swift was rumoured to be performing at an Indian wedding, this apparently isn't the case. Beyoncé and Rihanna are used to receiving millions for private performances. | Getty Images Share

2 . Nobody who attended the launch of Dubai hotel ‘Atlantis The Royal’ would be able to forget it for one reason and one reason alone, Queen Bey performed for a reported cool $24 million Nobody who attended the launch of Dubai hotel ‘Atlantis The Royal’ would be able to forget it for one reason and one reason alone, Queen Bey performed for a reported cool $24 million | A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images Photo: getty Share

3 . Private equity billionaire David Bonderman might not be a household name but The Rolling Stones certainly are! According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he reportedly paid them $18.7 million to perform at his 60th birthday Private equity billionaire David Bonderman might not be a household name but The Rolling Stones certainly are! According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he reportedly paid them $18.7 million to perform at his 60th birthday | Getty Images Share