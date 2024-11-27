On what would have been Jimi Hendrix’s 82nd birthday - here are five of his masterpieces you should listen to in his honour today.

Today (November 27) would have marked the 82nd birthday of Jimi Hendrix - perhaps the greatest guitarist to have ever plucked a string. Born in Seattle in 1942, Johnny Allen Hendrix went on to change the guitar forever, and remains an icon of the instrument with generations of aspiring guitarists, alongside masters of the six-string, united in their admiration of Hendrix's skills.

Although he achieved commercial and critical success in his lifetime, Hendrix's life was cut cruelly short when he passed away at the London home of girlfriend Monika Dannemann, in September 1970. A post-mortem claimed he died after choking on his own vomit having taken drugs.

He was just 27 - an age that has gone on to become hewn in rock and roll history, with Hendrix sitting alongside a number of other musicians who died at the same age, including the likes of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison of The Doors, Janis Joplin, and Amy Winehouse.

However, despite his untimely death, Hendrix's legacy lives on through both his music and his undisputed impact on guitar playing. Among the guitar greats who have paid tribute to Hendrix are Pete Townshend, of The Who, who said: "I feel sad for people who have to judge Jimi Hendrix on the basis of recordings and film alone; because in the flesh he was so extraordinary. He had a kind of alchemist’s ability; when he was on the stage, he changed. He physically changed. He became incredibly graceful and beautiful."

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger once reportedly said Hendrix "Blew me 'ead off, completely", while revered frontman Freddie Mercury, of rock legends Queen, called the guitarist his "idol".

"Jimi Hendrix is very important," he said. "He’s my idol. He sort of epitomizes, from his presentation on stage, the whole works of a rock star. There’s no way you can compare him. You either have the magic or you don’t. There’s no way you can work up to it. There’s nobody who can take his place."

Kirk Hammett, of metal giants Metallica, said the Seattle strummer was one of the reasons he started playing, saying: "What really got me into guitar was watching a documentary about Jimi Hendrix and picking up the Woodstock soundtrack." And even Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney was left in awe of the great man, saying: "He was very self-effacing about his music but then when he picked up that guitar he was just a monster."

Five Jimi Hendrix songs you should listen to right now

Despite leaving a legacy on the instrument itself, Hendrix's songs - often performed with the Jimi Hendrix Experience, which featured legendary drummer Mitch Mitchell and revered bass player, Noel Redding - are often less revered than his pure musical genius. However, no one should underestimate the number of anthems Hendrix penned, with his size of his genius on the guitar perhaps the only thing that could eclipse his enormous songwriting ability. So, here are five tracks you should listen to right now...

Purple Haze

Perhaps his most famous tune, Purple Haze was released in March 1967 and symbolises much of Hendrix's genius on the guitar. Featuring trademark licks and chords he made his own, the seminal line - "'scuse me while I kiss the sky" - would be the primary engraving on the rock of rock, if such a thing should ever exist.

No wonder it was ranked the second greatest guitar song by Rolling Stone, and in 2004, the same magazine rated it the 17th best song ever written.

Fire

This tune, a short, upbeat pop rocker, belongs firmly in the 'I never knew Hendrix wrote that' file. Fire has featured in countless films, TV shows and ads since it was released on the Are You Experienced album, and been recorded by countless others - and it's not hard to see why.

May This Be Love

Hendrix once said that it was easy to write sad songs, and that he aspired to write as many happy tunes, but that it was more difficult. May This Be Love, however, is example of how well he could write a happy song. A three-minute romantic ballad of pure genius.

Crosstown Traffic

Often underrated by fans and critics alike, Crosstown Traffic is a short, sharp blast of pop ferocity that fully encapsulates Hendrix's ability to come up with fun and sexy tunes. Whack it on in the car for the full effect, and start grooving in your seat.

Foxey Lady

If you could encapsulate everything Hendrix was in a tune - this song comes pretty close - it’s just pure Jimi. It oozes his sex appeal, the guitar is practically hypnotic and, well, it’s just good fun. Give it a listen.