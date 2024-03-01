Journey tickets for 2024 UK tour on sale now - how to buy & ticket prices
Rock legends Journey are coming to the UK this Autumn as part of their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour. The 'Don't Stop Believing' band are set to play major arena shows up and down the country, and fans can get tickets now.
Currently on a headline arena tour of the US, Journey will be spending the summer on a co-headline stadium tour with Def Leppard, before bringing their much-anticipated 50th anniversary tour to the UK this autumn.
Lead guitarist Neal Schon said: "It’s been too long since we’ve seen you all! We are all very excited to be coming back to the UK and playing with our good friends Cheap Trick, who I’ve known and played with since the 70s. It’s going to be a great party for all!"
Journey are one of the most popular American rock bands of all time. Since the group's formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 Top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums. The band's Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified holders.
So if you're ready to purchase tickets for Journey's UK tour, here’s everything you need to know.
Journey UK tour dates
Journey will be kicking off the UK leg of their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour in October with ten shows across the UK. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- October 30 2024 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff
- October 31 2024 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- November 02 2024 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- November 04 2024 - Belfast SSE Arena Belfast
- November 08 2024 - Manchester AO Arena
- November 09 2024 - Leeds first direct Arena
- November 11 2024 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- November 13 2024 - Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham
- November 16 2024 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- November 17 2024 - London O2 Arena
How to get tickets for Journey's UK tour
Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on Friday, March 1 2024 via the Ticketmaster website. Alternatively, fans can purchase general sale tickets from the See Tickets website at the same time.
Journey UK tour ticket prices
See Tickets has confirmed that reserved seating tickets for Journey's arena shows will range from £50-£125 (excluding fees). However, tickets for Journey's London O2 Arena shows will be priced slightly higher, ranging from £55-£130 (excluding fees).
