Journey tickets for 2024 UK tour on sale now - how to buy & ticket prices

Currently on a headline arena tour of the US, Journey will be spending the summer on a co-headline stadium tour with Def Leppard, before bringing their much-anticipated 50th anniversary tour to the UK this autumn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead guitarist Neal Schon said: "It’s been too long since we’ve seen you all! We are all very excited to be coming back to the UK and playing with our good friends Cheap Trick, who I’ve known and played with since the 70s. It’s going to be a great party for all!"

Journey are one of the most popular American rock bands of all time. Since the group's formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 Top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums. The band's Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified holders.

So if you're ready to purchase tickets for Journey's UK tour, here’s everything you need to know.

Journey UK tour dates

Journey will be kicking off the UK leg of their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour in October with ten shows across the UK. Here's the full list of tour dates:

October 30 2024 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff

October 31 2024 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 02 2024 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 04 2024 - Belfast SSE Arena Belfast

November 08 2024 - Manchester AO Arena

November 09 2024 - Leeds first direct Arena

November 11 2024 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 13 2024 - Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

November 16 2024 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 17 2024 - London O2 Arena

How to get tickets for Journey's UK tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on Friday, March 1 2024 via the Ticketmaster website. Alternatively, fans can purchase general sale tickets from the See Tickets website at the same time.

Journey UK tour ticket prices

See Tickets has confirmed that reserved seating tickets for Journey's arena shows will range from £50-£125 (excluding fees). However, tickets for Journey's London O2 Arena shows will be priced slightly higher, ranging from £55-£130 (excluding fees).