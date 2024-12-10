The Rock band and Godfather of Shock Rock are reuniting for one monumental night and you can be part of it.

Two of rock’s most iconic acts, Judas Priest and Alice Cooper, are set to deliver an unforgettable performance at The O2 Arena, London, on Friday, 25 July 2025. Promising a night of unparalleled metal and theatrical rock.Tickets go on sale on Friday December 13 from 10am and available to buy via Livenation.com

According to the press release: “Hailing from Birmingham, England—the birthplace of heavy metal—Judas Priest has defined the genre for over 50 years. Known for their groundbreaking albums like “British Steel” and the 35-year anniversary of “Painkiller”, the band’s influence is unrivalled, shaping the very fabric of rock music. Joining them is the Godfather of Shock Rock, Alice Cooper, whose grand performances have thrilled audiences worldwide for decades”.

Judas Priest had hits during the eighties with ‘Breaking the Law’ and Living after Midnight. The band features Rob Halford as lead vocalist and two guitar players, Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing. The band is currently touring globally, with headline shows in Europe, a second US leg, and upcoming dates in Japan.

Alice Cooper is best known for the classic rock anthems ‘School’s Out’ and ‘Poison’. The singer last performed in May 2022 but is reportedly on the Freaks on Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, which began in August 2023 and will continue into 2024. The tour will make 21 stops across the country, with special guests Ministry and Filter.

