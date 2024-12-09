Guns N’ Roses 2025 world tour announced with the band’s classic lineup, Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Guns N’ Roses has announced a 2025 world tour following their successful stint of touring from 2023-2024. The new leg begins in May, kicking off in Europe with stops in cities like London, Paris and Milan, before heading to North America in the summer. Fans can expect to hear iconic hits like “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City,” along with some surprises.

The band’s classic lineup including Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will headline the tour. This is set to be a must-attend event for both longtime followers and new fans alike. The tour will feature enhanced visuals and pyrotechnics. Fans are still speculating about potential special guests.

Guns N’ Roses announce 2025 world tour | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, with presales launching in the coming weeks, followed by general sales shortly after. VIP packages, including premium seating and exclusive merchandise, will also be available for hardcore fans.

Ticket prices haven’t been fully announced but are expected to vary by location, with previous shows ranging from £50 to over £200. Fans are encouraged to check the band’s official website and major ticket platforms like Ticketmaster for updates.