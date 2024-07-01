Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2003, Kings of Leon made their Glastonbury debut with a wild set that earned rave reviews from the British music press.

The Followill clan hadn’t released an album yet, but already the UK was already enthralled with the three brothers and cousin from Tennessee. US journalists were baffled by the hype, but that Glastonbury set was the making of Kings of Leon in this country, where every album has made the chart top three.

Twenty-one years on, on Glastonbury weekend, Kings of Leon were not at Worthy Farm, but performing to the still adoring British public at British Summer Time (BST) in Hyde Park. Lead singer, Caleb Followill, referenced the iconic festival, quipping: “But wouldn't you rather be here with us?”

Along with the Strokes and the Libertines, Kings of Leon were the biggest band amongst my school friends when they burst onto the scene in the early 2000s.

Unlike bulging Pete Doherty, Caleb, Nathan, Jared and Matthew all appear in good health for rock stars, and still seem to be happy to play live. They’re one of the great survivors of the early 2000s indie boom, and Caleb’s voice still sounds as warm and soulful as it did two decades ago.

They start with Ballerina Radio from the new album Can We Please Have Fun (a statement, not a question), before playing some of the old classics On Call and The Bucket. For the first time on the tour, Kings of Leon play Taper Jean Girl, a song that embodies the Southern rock sound that UK indie fans fell in love with.

The rippling chords of Manhattan serenade the sun set, and Caleb gets cheers from the crowd as he references England’s last gasp win in the Euros that happened earlier in the evening. Later in the set, drummer Nathan dons an Alan Shearer shirt from the 1996 tournament to the adulation of the crowd.

Kings of Leon get their big hit Sex On Fire out of the way early, before the shimmering sound of Pyro is another fan favourite. The band’s first ever single Molly’s Chambers remains a bawdy dive bar stomper of a song, and Milk brings back memories of teenage hedonism. Back Down South is a joyous country sing along, and the whole crowd howls out Wait For Me at the top of their voices.

As well as the England top, Kings of Leon have another surprise during the encore, with a rare rendition of Cold Desert. The slow, atmospheric bass and Caleb’s stirring voice make this the perfect song for a warm summer’s night after the sun has gone down. The family finish with a riotous version of the classic stadium rock hit Use Somebody, with the whole crowd singing along. It’s clear the UK still loves Kings of Leon, and the Followills certainly love us back.

Kings of Leon BST Hyde Park set list

Ballerina Radio

On Call

The Bucket

Taper Jean Girl (tour debut)

Manhattan

Revelry

Nothing to Do

My Party

Sex on Fire

Don’t Stop the Bleeding

Comeback Story

Pyro

Mustang

Molly's Chambers

Milk

Fans

Back Down South

Nowhere to Run

King of the Rodeo

Wait for Me

Split Screen

The Bandit

Find Me

Closer

Seen

Encore: