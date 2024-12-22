'Tonight is for him': Music stars Kneecap take to Belfast stage after death of member’s father
The Irish language rap trio, whose eponymous feature film was recently shortlisted for two Oscars, performed at the city’s SSE Arena on Saturday night.
Towards the end of the performance, a photo of Gearoid O Caireallain, father of Moglai Bap – whose real name is Naoise O Caireallain, was projected onto a screen alongside the dates 1957-2024.
In an Instagram post earlier in the day, the band posted photos of Mr Caireallain, and wrote: “Gearoid O Caireallain, father of Moglai Bap passed away last night.
“He was an Irish language revolutionary, community activist, loving father, husband and an inspiration to many. We are heartbroken.
“Tonight’s concert at the SSE arena will be the largest Irish language gig in the city’s history.
“Nothing would have made him prouder. Tonight is for him.”
The group, who blend punk and rap elements, is comprised of Moglai Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Provai, who wears a balaclava as part of his on-stage persona.
Their rousing performance was supported by Irish artists, band Gurriers and vocalist Gemma Dunleavy.
The film Kneecap has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the best international feature film category and for best original song for Sick In The Head.
In November the group won their discrimination court battle against UK leader of the Opposition and former business secretary Kemi Badenoch, after the UK Government conceded it was “unlawful” to refuse them a £14,250 Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) funding award.
Earlier this month, film Kneecap scooped seven gongs at the British Independent Film Awards, including best British independent film.
