Kylie Tension world tour 2025: When does it visit the UK - are there still tickets available?
The pop singer, 56, has hit the stage for the first time during her Tension world tour. The first show of the tour kicked off in Perth, Australia on Saturday, February 15 and set tongues wagging with the impressive production that has seen the pop legend combine her most recent chart-topping hits with her classic tunes.
The buzz around the Tension world tour has left many UK-based fans wondering if there will be an opportunity to see the Aussie princess on stage this year.
Here’s everything you need to know about Kylie Minogue’s upcoming UK tour dates.
Is Kylie Minogue playing live in the UK soon?
Yes, Kylie will be bringing her Tension world tour to the UK, with a series of dates arranged for spring, The UK leg of the tour will kick off in Glasgow, before travelling to Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, London, Nottingham and Birmingham.
The dates for the Kylie Minogue Tension UK leg are:
- May 16 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- May 17 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- May 19 - Manchester AO Arena
- May 20 - Manchester AO Arena
- May 22 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- May 23 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
- May 26 - London The O2
- May 27 - London The O2
- May 30 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- May 31 - Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE
- June 2 - London The O2
- June 3 - London The O2
- June 5 - Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE
- June 6 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Are there still tickets available for Kylie’s UK tour?
Fans quickly snapped up tickets for most dates on Kylie’s upcoming UK tour, but there are still some with tickets still available for those who missed out. According to gig promoter AEG at the time of writing, the only dates left with tickets still available are:
- May 19 - Manchester AO Arena
- May 20 - Manchester AO Arena
- June 3 - The London O2
- June 5 - Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE
Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.