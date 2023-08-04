Lollapalooza is around the corner and chart-topping star Lana Del Rey will be headlining the event

Lollapalooza is now underway, with a range of chart-topping stars set to perform at the Chicago festival. The lineup includes a range of pop icons, Latin stars, K-Pop groups and even rock legends.

The event began on August 3 and will run all the way through to August 6, with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish , Kendrick Lamar and Odesza scheduled to perform at the three day event. Video Games singer Del Rey will perform at the music event just weeks after her performance at Glastonbury Festival.

The American singer was slammed online after her Glastonbury set started late, breaking strict curfew rules laid out at the festival. Organisers were forced to turn the star’s mic off, leading fans to sing along to her hit ‘Video Games’ without the backing track.

But when will Lana Del Rey perform at Lollapalooza 2023 and what songs will she play? Here’s everything you need to know.

Lana Del Rey Lollapalooza set time

Lana Del Rey will perform at Lollapalooza on Sunday night

Lana Del Rey will headline Lollapalooza on Sunday night (August 6) Her performance is scheduled to take place on the Bud Light stage at 8.30pm.

Lana Del Rey Lollapalooza setlist

Lana Del Rey’s setlist for Lollapalooza is being kept under wraps. However, this was the setlist she played for Glastonbury 2023, according to setlist.fm:

A&W

Young and Beautiful

Bartender

The Grants

Cherry

Pretty When You Cry

Ride

Born to Die

Blue Jeans

Norman Fucking Rockwell

Arcadia

Candy Necklace

Ultraviolence

White Mustang

Video Games

Can you get last minute tickets to see Lana Del Rey at Lollapalooza?