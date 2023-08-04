Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Climate activists arrested after six hours on Rishi Sunak's roof
Thérèse Coffey cans Defra's meetings with Greenpeace
Prince Harry and Meghan won’t mark Queen’s death with royal family
Body of Sinead O’Connor released to family following autopsy
GCSE and A-level exam results must return to normal to carry ‘weight’
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations

Lana Del Rey Lollapalooza 2023: Setlist, times and can you still get tickets?

Lollapalooza is around the corner and chart-topping star Lana Del Rey will be headlining the event

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
2 minutes ago

Lollapalooza is now underway, with a range of chart-topping stars set to perform at the Chicago festival. The lineup includes a range of pop icons, Latin stars, K-Pop groups and even rock legends.

The event began on August 3 and will run all the way through to August 6, with the likes of  Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza scheduled to perform at the three day event. Video Games singer Del Rey will perform at the music event just weeks after her performance at Glastonbury Festival.

The American singer was slammed online after her Glastonbury set started late, breaking strict curfew rules laid out at the festival. Organisers were forced to turn the star’s mic off, leading fans to sing along to her hit ‘Video Games’ without the backing track.

But when will Lana Del Rey perform at Lollapalooza 2023 and what songs will she play?  Here’s everything you need to know.

Lana Del Rey Lollapalooza set time

Lana Del Rey will perform at Lollapalooza on Sunday nightLana Del Rey will perform at Lollapalooza on Sunday night
Lana Del Rey will perform at Lollapalooza on Sunday night

Lana Del Rey will headline Lollapalooza on Sunday night (August 6) Her performance is scheduled to take place on the Bud Light stage at 8.30pm.

Lana Del Rey Lollapalooza setlist

Lana Del Rey’s setlist for Lollapalooza is being kept under wraps. However, this was the setlist she played for Glastonbury 2023, according to setlist.fm:

  • A&W
  • Young and Beautiful
  • Bartender
  • The Grants
  • Cherry
  • Pretty When You Cry
  • Ride
  • Born to Die
  • Blue Jeans
  • Norman Fucking Rockwell
  • Arcadia
  • Candy Necklace
  • Ultraviolence
  • White Mustang
  • Video Games

Can you get last minute tickets to see Lana Del Rey at Lollapalooza?

All general sale tickets and Sunday day tickets for Lollapalooza are now sold out. However, fans may be able to purchase verified resale tickets via Ticketmaster website.

Related topics:TicketsChicago