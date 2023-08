Outside Lands will run from Friday, 11 August until Sunday, 13 August in 2023

Outside Lands has confirmed its lineup and stage times for this year's edition.

The festival, which takes place in San Francisco, returns on Friday (11 August). Fans are being warned that general admission tickets have sold out - and other packages are running low.

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza are among the huge names booked to perform throughout the weekend. But what are the stage times and full lineup?

Here's all you need to know:

What is the lineup and stage times for Friday?

The festival is set to kick-off the weekend with a stacked lineup on 11 August. It includes headliners Kendrick Lamar and Zedd. Here's the stage times for Outside Lands on Friday:

Lands End stage

12.10pm - 12.55pm - La Doña

1.25pm - 2.15pm - The Dip

2.45pm - 3.35pm - Raveena

4.05pm - 4.55pm - Cuco

5.25pm - 6.25pm - J.I.D

6.55pm - 7.55pm - Janelle Monáe

8.40pm - 9.55pm - Kendrick Lamar

Twin Peaks stage

12.45pm - 1.30pm - Matt Hansen

2.15pm - 3pm - Evan Giia

3.45pm - 4.35pm - Becky Hill

5.20pm - 6.10pm - Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal)

6.55pm - 7.45pm - aespa

8.35pm - 9.50pm - Zedd

Sutro stage

12pm - 12.45pm - Taper's Choice

1.15pm - 2pm - Nation of Language

2.30pm - 3.20pm - Ethel Cain

3.50pm - 4.40pm - Crumb

5.10pm - 6pm - Alex G

6.30pm - 7.20pm - WILLOW

8pm - 9.10pm - Interpol

Panhandle stage

12pm - 12.40pm - King Isis

1.30pm - 2.10pm - Izzy Heltai

3pm - 3.40pm - Yaya Boy

4.35pm - 5.15pm - Westend

6.10pm - 6.55pm - Samia

7.45pm - 8.30pm - Monolink

SOMA tent

12.35pm - 2.05pm - MISS DRE

2.05pm - 3.35pm - NALA

3.35pm - 5.05pm - Disco Lines

5.05pm - 6.35pm - Justin Jay

6.35pm - 8.05pm - BLOND:ISH

8.05pm - 9.45pm - Claptone

FAKE and GAY Dolores' stage

12.45pm - 2pm - Sadgayboi

2pm - 3pm - nonsuit

3pm - 4pm - Ah-Mer-Ah-Su (DJ Set)

4pm - 5pm - Nina Sky (DJ set)

5pm - 5.30pm - La Favi

5.30pm - 6pm - MS NINA

6pm - 7pm - Discnogirl

7pm - 7.30pm - Saturn Risin9

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Beverly Chills

Cocktail Magic stage

12.15pm - 1.45pm - Cuffin' All Thangs R&B Party feat. AMP & Trixamillion

2.45pm - 4.15pm - Motel Club presents Lets Go Disco

5.55pm - 6.55pm - Invisibl Skratch Pikiz & Friends (DJ Set)

The Music Den by Toyota

12.55pm - 1.25pm - Yaya Bey

2.15pm - 2.45pm - Westend

3.35pm - 4.35pm - Matt Hansen

4.55pm - 5.25pm - The Dip

6.25pm - 6.55pm - NALA

The full schedule and set times are available on Outside Lands website. You are able to make your own personalised schedule, to track all the artists you want to see.

What are the stage times and lineup for Saturday

The good times will continue at Outside Lands on 12 August. Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey are among the huge name acts set to perform in San Francisco on Saturday. Here's the stage times and lineup:

Lands End stage

12pm - 12.45pm - No Vacation

1.10pm - 1.55pm - Wednesday

2.25pm - 3.10pm - Lovejoy

3.40pm - 4.30pm - Alvvays

5pm - 6pm - Father John Misty

6.30pm - 7.30pm - Maggie Rogers

8.15pm - 9.55pm - Foo Fighters

Twin Peaks stage

1pm - 1.40pm - midwxst

2.20pm - 3.05pm - Orion Sun

3.55pm - 4.40pm - Jessie Murph

5.25pm - 6.15pm - NIKI

7pm - 7.50pm - Conan Gray

8.40pm - 9.55pm - Lana Del Rey

Sutro stage

12.15pm - 1pm - Geographer

1.30pm - 2.20pm - Donny Benét

2.50pm - 3.40pm - Zack Fox

4.10pm - 5pm - Mariah The Scientist

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Nora En Pure

7pm - 8pm - L'Impératrice

8.30pm - 9.45pm - FISHER

Panhandle stage

12.15pm - 12.55pm - Dan Ashley

1.40pm - 2.20pm - Sour Windows

3.10pm - 3.50pm - TOPS

4.40pm - 5.20pm- MANILA GREY

6.15pm - 6.55pm - Eddie Zuko

7.50pm - 8.35pm - Trixie Mattel

SOMA tent

12.45pm - 2.15pm - EREZ

2.15pm - 3.45pm - Kim Ann Foxman

3.45pm - 5.15pm - VNSSA

5.15pm - 6.45pm - Sama' Abdulhadi

6.45pm - 8.15pm - Denis Sulta

8.15pm - 9.55pm - Daniel Avery

OASIS @ Dolores' stage

12pm - 1.15pm - DJ ion the Prize

1.15pm - 2.15pm - BALONEY & FRIENDS

2.30pm - 3.30pm - DJ Charles Hawthorne

3.30pm - 5pm - REPARATIONS

5.15pm - 6.15pm - DJ Rubella Spreads

6.15pm - 7.45pm - PRINCESS feat. Adore Delano

7.45pm - 8.15pm - DJ Rubella Spreads

Cocktail Magic stage

12.15pm - 1.45pm - Make It Funky feat. Onemohit, Jay Handles, Joe Fro

2pm - 2.30pm - Joe Armstrong & Friends

3pm - 4.30pm - Smoked Out Soul

5pm - 5.30pm - Belgnets & Bounce feat. Katey Red and Brenda Buenviaje

6pm - 7pm - Invisibl Skratch Pikiz & Friends (DJ Set)

The Music Den by Toyota

12.40pm - 1.10pm - VNSSA

1.55pm - 2.25pm - Geographer

3.10pm - 3.40pm - EREZ (DJ set)

4.20pm - 5pm - No Vacation

6pm - 6.30pm - Poolside DJ Set

Crowd at Outside Lands festival in 2012. Picture: Trixie Textor/Getty Images

What is the lineup and stage times for Sunday

Outside Lands is set to go out with a bang as the final day features the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Odesza and The 1975. Here's the full lineup and stage times:

Lands End stage

12pm - 12.40pm - UPSAHL

1.10pm - 1.55pm - The Jungle Giants

2.25pm - 3.10pm - ISOxo

3.40pm - 4.30pm - Poolside

5pm - 5.30pm- Lil Yachty

6.20pm - 7.20pm - Megan Thee Stallion

8.05pm - 9.35pm - Odesza

Twin Peaks stage

12.35pm - 1.15pm - Fake Fruit

1.55pm - 2.40pm - Holly Humberstone

3.25pm - 4.10pm - Inhaler

4.55pm - 5.45pm - beabadoobee

6.30pm - 7.30pm - Cigarettes After Sex

8.20pm - 9.35pm - The 1975

Sutro stage

12.40pm - 1.25pm - Wild Child

1.55pm - 2.40pm - Nanna

3.10pm - 3.55pm - Gabriels

4.25pm - 5.15pm - DOPE LEMONS

5.45pm - 6.35pm - Joy Oladokun

7.05pm - 7.55pm - Tobe Nwigwe

8.25pm - 9.25pm - Noah Kahan

Panhandle stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Paper Idol

1.15pm - 1.50pm - Venus & the Flytraps

2.40pm - 3.20pm - Pretty Sick

4.10pm - 4.50pm - Grace Ives

5.45pm - 6.25pm - Mild Minds

7.30pm - 8.15pm - Soccer Mommy

SOMA Tent

12.30pm - 2pm - Mz Worthy

2pm - 3.30pm - Coco & Breezy

3.30pm - 5pm - kryptogram

5pm - 6.30pm - Tinlicker

6.30pm - 8pm - WhoMadeWho (Hybrid DJ Set)

8pm - 9.35pm - Âme Live b2b Trikk

Hard French @ Dolores' stage

1pm - 2pm - A Family Affair feat. DJ Nico, Digital KitKat & Freaky Emo

2pm - 3pm - SutroFM: Nascent Attraction

3pm - 4pm - Histrionixx: WeLiveInParadi$e, Banned Practice

4pm - 5pm - QUICHE: Matthew Paul, Deezy, Nick Moss

5pm - 6pm - QAOTIQ: Chuck Gunn & Stōned Früit

6.05pm - 6.20pm - ALOK

6.20pm - 8pm - Hard French x Brown Amy feat. CarrieOnDisco and Oscar (EW)

Cocktail Magic stage

12.15pm - 1.45pm - Love Supreme feat. bella d., King Most & Travie Bobbito

2pm - 2.30pm - Jon Armstrong & Friends

3pm - 4.30pm - Gasolina: Reggaeton Party

5.15pm - 5.45pm - Gregory Gourdet and Alok

6.15pm - 7.15pm - Invisibl Skratch Pikiz & Friends (DJ Set)

12.40pm - 1.10pm - Soccer Mommy

1.55pm - 2.25pm - Mild Minds (DJ set)

3.10pm - 3.40pm - Wild Child (DJ set)

4.30pm - 5pm - Coco & Breezy

5.50pm - 6.20pm - Grace Ives