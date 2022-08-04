Green Day, Post Malone and many other acts will be performing at a music festival in California.
Outside Lands 2022 will take place in San Francisco in the United States starting tomorrow (5 August).
It will run until Sunday (7 August).
The festival has a capacity for an estimated 200,000 people.
If you are going or thinking of going here is all you need to know:
When and where is Outside Lands?
The festival takes place in San Francisco, California, from Friday (5 August) to Sunday (7 August).
It has been running since 2008 and was one of the highest grossing festivals in 2019.
Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as is its full title, takes place in Golden Gate Park in the city.
What is the line-up and schedule?
There are a number of stages and tents available at Outside Lands festival in 2022.
We have pulled together the line-up and schedule for the three main stages - Lands End, Twin Peaks and Sutro.
Friday
Lands End Stage
- 12.10pm - Cory Henry
- 1.30pm - ODIE
- 2.50pm - Duckwrth
- 4.10pm - Hiatus Kaiyote
- 5.30pm - Oliver Tree
- 7pm - Lil Uzi Vert
- 8.45pm - SZA
Twin Peaks Stage
- 12.45pm - The Beths
- 2.15pm - Del Water Gap
- 3.45pm - Ashe
- 5.20pm - Dayglow
- 6.55pm - The Marias
- 8.35pm - Phoebe Bridgers
Sutro Stage
- 12.05pm - SPELLING
- 1.20pm - Inner Wave
- 2.40pm - Faye Webster
- 4pm - ROLE MODEL
- 5.20pm - Washed Out
- 6.40pm - Purple Disco Machine
- 8.25pm - Disclosure
Saturday
Lands End Stage
- 12pm - The Linda Lindas
- 1.05pm - KennyHoopla
- 2.20pm - Sam Fender
- 3.40pm - Local Natives
- 5.10pm - Mac DeMarco
- 6.40pm - Jack Harlow
- 8.25pm - Green Day
Twin Peaks Stage
- 12.50pm - MICHELLE
- 2.20pm - Zoe Wees
- 3.55pm - Anna Lunoe
- 5.30pm - Larry June
- 7.05pm - Rina Sawayama
- 8.55pm - Kali Uchis
Sutro Stage
- 12.15pm - L’Rain
- 1.30pm - Benny Sings
- 2.50pm - Robert Glasper
- 4.10pm - Empress Of
- 5.30pm - Franc Moody
- 7pm - Parcels
- 8.30pm - Polo & Pan
Sunday
Lands End Stage
- 12pm - Planet Booty
- 1.15pm - Tyla Yaweh
- 2.30pm - Amber Mark
- 3.45pm - Pusha T
- 5.05pm - Dominic Fike
- 6.25pm - Weezer
- 8.20pm - Post Malone
Twin Peaks Stage
- 12.30pm - Forester
- 1.50pm - Griff
- 3.20pm - Surf Mesa
- 4.55pm - 100 gecs
- 6.30pm - Kim Petras
- 8.20pm - Ilenium
Sutro Stage
- 12.05pm - Cassandra Jenkins
- 1.20pm - Petey
- 2.40pm - Briston Maroney
- 4pm - Wet Leg
- 5.20pm - The Backseat Lovers
- 6.40pm - Mt. Joy
- 8.10pm - Mitski
Outside Land’s website has a full break down of all the stages and the schedules.
Can you get tickets for Outside Lands 2022?
You can get three day or single tickets.
There is a General Admission option or a VIP option.
The GA option includes: “access to Golden Gate Park celebrating music, food, wine, beer, art, cannabis, and everything we love about the Bay Area”.
It costs $409 plus fees for the three day ticket - or $175 for a single day.
The VIP option includes: “access to exclusive lounges, upgraded restrooms, dedicated entrances and special viewing areas.”
The viewing areas are at the Lands End, Sutro and Twin Peaks stages.
However the three day VIP tickets have sold out - single day tickets are available and cost $395 plus fees.
Outside Land’s website has further ticket details and tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.
Is there a map of the festival grounds?
Outside Lands official page shared a map of the festival on social media this week.
It shows where the main stages can be found in Golden Gate Park.
The public transport system in San Fransisco Muni, also shared a map detailing public transport information for the festival.
The map includes locations of taxi stands, bike parking and more.