Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival is returning to San Francisco this weekend

Green Day, Post Malone and many other acts will be performing at a music festival in California.

Outside Lands 2022 will take place in San Francisco in the United States starting tomorrow (5 August).

It will run until Sunday (7 August).

The festival has a capacity for an estimated 200,000 people.

If you are going or thinking of going here is all you need to know:

When and where is Outside Lands?

The festival takes place in San Francisco, California, from Friday (5 August) to Sunday (7 August).

It has been running since 2008 and was one of the highest grossing festivals in 2019.

Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as is its full title, takes place in Golden Gate Park in the city.

Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Trixie Textor/Getty Images)

What is the line-up and schedule?

There are a number of stages and tents available at Outside Lands festival in 2022.

We have pulled together the line-up and schedule for the three main stages - Lands End, Twin Peaks and Sutro.

Friday

Lands End Stage

12.10pm - Cory Henry

1.30pm - ODIE

2.50pm - Duckwrth

4.10pm - Hiatus Kaiyote

5.30pm - Oliver Tree

7pm - Lil Uzi Vert

8.45pm - SZA

Twin Peaks Stage

12.45pm - The Beths

2.15pm - Del Water Gap

3.45pm - Ashe

5.20pm - Dayglow

6.55pm - The Marias

8.35pm - Phoebe Bridgers

Sutro Stage

12.05pm - SPELLING

1.20pm - Inner Wave

2.40pm - Faye Webster

4pm - ROLE MODEL

5.20pm - Washed Out

6.40pm - Purple Disco Machine

8.25pm - Disclosure

Saturday

Lands End Stage

12pm - The Linda Lindas

1.05pm - KennyHoopla

2.20pm - Sam Fender

3.40pm - Local Natives

5.10pm - Mac DeMarco

6.40pm - Jack Harlow

8.25pm - Green Day

Twin Peaks Stage

12.50pm - MICHELLE

2.20pm - Zoe Wees

3.55pm - Anna Lunoe

5.30pm - Larry June

7.05pm - Rina Sawayama

8.55pm - Kali Uchis

Sutro Stage

12.15pm - L’Rain

1.30pm - Benny Sings

2.50pm - Robert Glasper

4.10pm - Empress Of

5.30pm - Franc Moody

7pm - Parcels

8.30pm - Polo & Pan

Sunday

Lands End Stage

12pm - Planet Booty

1.15pm - Tyla Yaweh

2.30pm - Amber Mark

3.45pm - Pusha T

5.05pm - Dominic Fike

6.25pm - Weezer

8.20pm - Post Malone

Twin Peaks Stage

12.30pm - Forester

1.50pm - Griff

3.20pm - Surf Mesa

4.55pm - 100 gecs

6.30pm - Kim Petras

8.20pm - Ilenium

Sutro Stage

12.05pm - Cassandra Jenkins

1.20pm - Petey

2.40pm - Briston Maroney

4pm - Wet Leg

5.20pm - The Backseat Lovers

6.40pm - Mt. Joy

8.10pm - Mitski

Outside Land’s website has a full break down of all the stages and the schedules.

Can you get tickets for Outside Lands 2022?

You can get three day or single tickets.

There is a General Admission option or a VIP option.

The GA option includes: “access to Golden Gate Park celebrating music, food, wine, beer, art, cannabis, and everything we love about the Bay Area”.

It costs $409 plus fees for the three day ticket - or $175 for a single day.

The VIP option includes: “access to exclusive lounges, upgraded restrooms, dedicated entrances and special viewing areas.”

The viewing areas are at the Lands End, Sutro and Twin Peaks stages.

However the three day VIP tickets have sold out - single day tickets are available and cost $395 plus fees.

Is there a map of the festival grounds?

Outside Lands official page shared a map of the festival on social media this week.

It shows where the main stages can be found in Golden Gate Park.

The public transport system in San Fransisco Muni, also shared a map detailing public transport information for the festival.