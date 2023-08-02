Odesza are bringing their melodic brand of electronic music to Lollapalooza 2023’s Saturday headline slot. The four-day festival will be hosted at Chicago’s Grant Park from 3 August and features artists such as Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Ray and many more.
Odesza are an electronic and chillwave duo from Washington, US. The Grammy-nominated group have played a headline slot at Coachella while their second studio LP, ‘A Moment Apart’, peaked at number three on the US album charts.
The group - which consists of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight - are celebrated for their visually stunning and hair-raising live shows. Here’s everything fans of Odesza should know before they head to Lollapalooza 2023 including stage times, potential setlists and if there’s still tickets available.
Odesza Lollapalooza 2023 setlist
The setlist Odesza have performed across the majority of festival’s this summer has roughly stayed the same, this is what fans can expect to hear.
- This Version of You
- Behind the Sun
- All We Need
- Love Letter/Something About You
- Say My Name/Late Night
- One Day They’ll Know (Pretty Lights Cover)
- Wide Awake/iPlayYouListen
- Bloom
- Equal/Boy
- All My Life
- Better Now
- Line of Sight
- Forgive Me
- La ciudad
- TENSE (Bronson cover)
- KEEP MOVING (Bronson cover)
- Sun Models
- Hopeful
- Across the Room/Falls
- Loyal
- Don’t Stop
- Higher Ground
- A Moment Apart/It’s Only
- The Last Goodbye
Odesza Lollapalooza 2023 stage time
Odesza will be headlining the T-Mobile stage at 8:45 on Saturday, 5 August.
Who is clashing with Odesza at Lollapalooza?
Fans looking to head to Odesza’s set at Lollapalooza 2023 should know that the slot clashes with three other acts. The artists include Pusha T at Perry’s stage, The Garden at Barcadi stage, and Tomorrow x Together at Bud Light stage.
Are there last-minute tickets for Odesza at Lollapalooza festival?
Although general admission tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 are sold out, fans of Odesza can still see their favourite act by purchasing a Saturday day ticket. One-day general admission tickets are currently priced at $135, visit the Lollapalooza website for more information.
Alternatively, you can submit a waiting list request for all tickets via the Lollapalooza website and if a space becomes available you will be notified and charged automatically.