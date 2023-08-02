Odesza are bringing their melodic brand of dance music to Lollapalooza festival this week - here’s everything you need to know

Odesza are bringing their melodic brand of electronic music to Lollapalooza 2023’s Saturday headline slot. The four-day festival will be hosted at Chicago’s Grant Park from 3 August and features artists such as Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Ray and many more.

Odesza are an electronic and chillwave duo from Washington, US. The Grammy-nominated group have played a headline slot at Coachella while their second studio LP, ‘A Moment Apart’, peaked at number three on the US album charts.

The group - which consists of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight - are celebrated for their visually stunning and hair-raising live shows. Here’s everything fans of Odesza should know before they head to Lollapalooza 2023 including stage times, potential setlists and if there’s still tickets available.

Odesza Lollapalooza 2023 setlist

The setlist Odesza have performed across the majority of festival’s this summer has roughly stayed the same, this is what fans can expect to hear.

This Version of You

Behind the Sun

All We Need

Love Letter/Something About You

Say My Name/Late Night

One Day They’ll Know (Pretty Lights Cover)

Wide Awake/iPlayYouListen

Bloom

Equal/Boy

All My Life

Better Now

Line of Sight

Forgive Me

La ciudad

TENSE (Bronson cover)

KEEP MOVING (Bronson cover)

Sun Models

Hopeful

Across the Room/Falls

Loyal

Don’t Stop

Higher Ground

A Moment Apart/It’s Only

The Last Goodbye

Odesza Lollapalooza 2023 stage time

Odesza will be headlining the T-Mobile stage at 8:45 on Saturday, 5 August.

Who is clashing with Odesza at Lollapalooza?

Fans looking to head to Odesza’s set at Lollapalooza 2023 should know that the slot clashes with three other acts. The artists include Pusha T at Perry’s stage, The Garden at Barcadi stage, and Tomorrow x Together at Bud Light stage.

Are there last-minute tickets for Odesza at Lollapalooza festival?

Although general admission tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 are sold out, fans of Odesza can still see their favourite act by purchasing a Saturday day ticket. One-day general admission tickets are currently priced at $135, visit the Lollapalooza website for more information.