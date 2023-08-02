Kendrick Lamar is set to dazzle fans this week at his headline performance for Lollapalooza 2023. The music festival is taking place at Grant Park in Chicago from 3 to 6 August and features a star-studded line-up of artists including Billie Eilish, Odesza, and The 1975.
Despite not releasing any solo material, Kendrick Lamar has still had a busy 2023. The hip-hop icon joined Beyonce for a surprise remix of ‘America Has a Problem’, taken from her 2022 LP ‘Renaissance’ and he reunited with Baby Keem on ‘The Hillbillies’, released via PGLang and Columbia Records.
Lamar also enjoyed a successful night at the 65th Grammy Award ceremony, taking home Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Here’s everything fans heading to Lollapalooza 2023 need to know about Kendrick Lamar’s set.
Kendrick Lamar Lollapalooza 2023 setlist
Kendrick Lamar previously performed at the Lollapalooza in Paris earlier this year, here’s the setlist he performed.
- The Heart Part 5
- N95
- ELEMENT.
- A.D.H.D
- King Kunta
- Worldwide Steppers
- Nosetalgia (Pusha T cover)
- Backseat Freestyle
- Swimming Pools (Drank)
- m.A.A.d city
- LOYALTY.
- DNA.
- Rich Spirit
- Sidewalks
- Count Me Out
- Money Trees
- Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe
- Die Hard
- LOVE.
- Alright
- Saviour
Kendrick Lamar Lollapalooza 2023 stage time
Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the T-Mobile stage at 8:45 on Friday, 4 August.
Who is clashing with Kendrick Lamar at Lollapalooza?
Fans looking to head to Kendrick Lamar’s set at Lollapalooza 2023 should know that the artist clashes with three other acts. The artists include Subtronics at Perry’s stage, Knocked Loose at Barcadi stage, and The 1975 at the Bud Light stage.
Are there last-minute tickets for Kendrick Lamar at Lollapalooza festival?
Unfortunately, all general sale tickets and Friday day tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 have sold out but all hope is not lost. Anyone looking to buy verified resale tickets are being directed to the Ticketmaster website.
Alternatively, you can submit a waiting list request via the Lollapalooza website and if a ticket becomes available you will be notified and charged automatically.