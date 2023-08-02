Kendrick Lamar is set to take the stage at Lollapalooza this week - here’s everything you need to know

Kendrick Lamar is set to dazzle fans this week at his headline performance for Lollapalooza 2023. The music festival is taking place at Grant Park in Chicago from 3 to 6 August and features a star-studded line-up of artists including Billie Eilish, Odesza, and The 1975.

Despite not releasing any solo material, Kendrick Lamar has still had a busy 2023. The hip-hop icon joined Beyonce for a surprise remix of ‘America Has a Problem’, taken from her 2022 LP ‘Renaissance’ and he reunited with Baby Keem on ‘The Hillbillies’, released via PGLang and Columbia Records.

Lamar also enjoyed a successful night at the 65th Grammy Award ceremony, taking home Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Here’s everything fans heading to Lollapalooza 2023 need to know about Kendrick Lamar’s set.

Kendrick Lamar Lollapalooza 2023 setlist

Kendrick Lamar previously performed at the Lollapalooza in Paris earlier this year, here’s the setlist he performed.

The Heart Part 5

N95

ELEMENT.

A.D.H.D

King Kunta

Worldwide Steppers

Nosetalgia (Pusha T cover)

Backseat Freestyle

Swimming Pools (Drank)

m.A.A.d city

LOYALTY.

DNA.

Rich Spirit

Sidewalks

Count Me Out

Money Trees

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

Die Hard

LOVE.

Alright

Saviour

Kendrick Lamar Lollapalooza 2023 stage time

Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the T-Mobile stage at 8:45 on Friday, 4 August.

Who is clashing with Kendrick Lamar at Lollapalooza?

Fans looking to head to Kendrick Lamar’s set at Lollapalooza 2023 should know that the artist clashes with three other acts. The artists include Subtronics at Perry’s stage, Knocked Loose at Barcadi stage, and The 1975 at the Bud Light stage.

Are there last-minute tickets for Kendrick Lamar at Lollapalooza festival?

Unfortunately, all general sale tickets and Friday day tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 have sold out but all hope is not lost. Anyone looking to buy verified resale tickets are being directed to the Ticketmaster website .