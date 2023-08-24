Lancey Foux, one of the most creative names in UK hip-hop, is heading on a huge tour later this year

Lancey Foux will be heading out on a huge UK tour later this year with stops at Glasgow, London, Manchester and Birmingham. The tour is in support of his forthcoming EP titled BACK2DATRAP, expected for release on September 8.

Foux, born Lance O. Omal, is a British rapper hailing from Stratford, London. Foux started garnering attention off the back of his debut album, Pink, released in 2015 and has gone on to work with the likes of Skepta and Bakar as well as names outside the genre like Clairo.

The rapper recently announced that his upcoming stint at Reading and Leeds will be the last time he performs under his current moniker with fans anticipating a name change. So when and where is Lancey Foux going on tour and how can you get tickets?

How to get tickets for Lancey Foux UK tour

Fans can access pre-sale tickets for Lancey Foux’s UK tour via the Ticketmaster website from 10am on Wednesday, August 30. General sale tickets then go live the following day at 9am, via the Ticketmaster website.

Lancey Foux full UK tour dates

October 2023

31 - Glasgow, Stereo Glasgow

November 2023