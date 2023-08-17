Green Man Festival 2023: Can you still get tickets - prices and what is available?
Green Man Festival is finally here - but can you still get tickets to the Welsh festival?
Green Man Festival 2023 is finally here and many will be wondering if they can still grab last-minute tickets for Wales’ biggest festival. The week-long celebration, which has won awards for its non-corporate and ethical approach - hosts its first round of live music on Thursday (17 August)
Green Man held its first festival in 2003 and has since expanded to welcome 25,000 revellers and attract the very best in live music. This year’s edition boasts another stellar line-up with Self Esteem, First Aid Kit, Devo and more topping the bill.
As well as several music stages, the festival aims to inspire positive change in surrounding communities by hosting events led by experts of literature, science, performing arts and more. But can you still get tickets for the Green Man Festival? Here’s everything you need to know.
Can you still get tickets for Green Man Festival 2023?
According to the Green Man website, tickets are now sold out for the festival. A post on the site reads: “All GM23 tickets are now sold out, so we’ve no more to release.”
What is the lineup and set times for Green Man Festival 2023?
- First Aid Kit
- Devo
- Slowdive
- Spiritualized
- Beth Orton
- Young Fathers
- Snail Mail
- The Walkmen
- Sarah Jarosz
- GOAT
- clipping.
- Sudan Archives
- The Wedding Present
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Les Savy Fav
- The Comet Is Coming
- Horace Andy
- Confidence Man
- Squid
- Julie Byrne
- Gilla Band
- Julie
- Jockstrap
- Sorry
- The Delgados
- Warmduscher
- Courtney Marie Andrews
- Marie Davidson
- Obongjayar
- Girl Ray
- Alabaster DePlume
- Stella
- Billy Nomates
- Rozi Plain
- Salami Rose Joe Louis
- Josephine Foster
- Buck Meek
- Lankum
- Crows
- Bob Vylan
- Jake Xerxes Fussell
- Erin Rae
- Drahla
- SPECIAL INTEREST
- Say She She
- Dur-Dur Band
- Mega Bog
- Kanda Bongo Man
- Freak Slug
- The Bug Club
- H. Hawkline
- Anna B Savage
- The Last Dinner Party
- PVA (UK)
- Water From Your Eyes
- Cory hanson
- Broken Brass
- Etta Marcus
- The Gentle Good
- Gently Tender
- Thus Love
- Etran de L’Air
- deathcrash
- Lady Maisery
- lilo
- Hagop Tchaparian
- 4am Kru
- Sans Soucis
- Cumgirl8
- MADMADMAD
- Spencer Cullum
- Melin Melyn
- island of love
- The Kubricks
- Arushi Jain
- Sister Wives
- Gina Birch
- Clara Mann
- UH
- juni habel
- James Ellis Ford
- Hedluv + Passman
- Butch Kassidy
- University
- Joyeria
- Los Dedos
- Ceitidh Mac
- Daniel Avery Live
- Oslo Twins
- YABBA
- Deptford Northern Soul Club
- DD Darillo
- Spielmann
- Morgan Noise
- Sean Thompson
- POPPERZ
- POSTMEN DJS