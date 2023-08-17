Green Man Festival is finally here - but can you still get tickets to the Welsh festival?

Green Man Festival 2023 is finally here and many will be wondering if they can still grab last-minute tickets for Wales’ biggest festival. The week-long celebration, which has won awards for its non-corporate and ethical approach - hosts its first round of live music on Thursday (17 August)

Green Man held its first festival in 2003 and has since expanded to welcome 25,000 revellers and attract the very best in live music. This year’s edition boasts another stellar line-up with Self Esteem, First Aid Kit, Devo and more topping the bill.

As well as several music stages, the festival aims to inspire positive change in surrounding communities by hosting events led by experts of literature, science, performing arts and more. But can you still get tickets for the Green Man Festival? Here’s everything you need to know.

Can you still get tickets for Green Man Festival 2023?

According to the Green Man website , tickets are now sold out for the festival. A post on the site reads: “All GM23 tickets are now sold out, so we’ve no more to release.”

What is the lineup and set times for Green Man Festival 2023?