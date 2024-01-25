Latitude Festival announces new acts including Jo Brand, The Vaccines & Future Islands
Latitude Festival has announced a new wave of music and comedy acts to join the 2024 lineup
Latitude Festival has added new music acts to its star-studded lineup including The Vaccines, Future Islands, Lankum, and Jockstrap. The Suffolk festival also announced its massive comedy bill with Jo Brand, Judi Love and Joanne McNally joining previously announced Sara Pascoe as headliners.
The Vaccines return to play Latitude Festival after first performing at the festival in 2015 and again in 2021. Speaking on being added to the lineup, The Vaccines said, "The last time we played Latitude, it felt almost transcendent. a secret gig in the tent, and our first back since covid, that brought tears of joy to our eyes!
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I can only imagine that watching the sun go down from the main stage as we play on Friday evening will feel just as special. We can't wait to come back!“
Dublin singer-songwriter CMAT is confirmed to make her Latitude debut. The up-and-coming pop star has opened for Wet Leg at London's Royal Albert Hall and supported Florence + the Machine and First Aid Kit.
Homegrown Suffolk band The Darkness are also included in the bill, continuing the 20th-anniversary celebration of the band's debut album, "Permission To Land." Meanwhile, electronic pop duo Jockstrap are set to perform at Latitude Festival after a remarkable year marked by their Mercury shortlisted debut album, "I Love You Jennifer B."
Here's the full wave of new acts announced for Latitude Festival 2024.
Latitude Festival lineup 2024 - new additions
Music
- The Vaccines
- Future Islands
- Lankum
- Jockstrap
- Ash
- Caity Baser
- Cmat
- The Darkness
- Waxahatchee
- Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows
- David Duchovny Bc Camplight
- Marika Hackman
- Baby Queen
- Armand Hammer
- Evian Christ
- English Teacher
- Julie Byrne
- Witch
- The Zombies
- Swim Deep
- Been Stellar
- Antony Szmierek
- Big Special
- Blusher
- Nieve Ella
- Alessi Rose
Comedy
- Jo Brand
- Joanne Mcnally
- Judi Love
- Grace Campbell
- Lucy Beaumone
- Rosie Jones
- The Horne Section
- Aurie Styla
- Elliot Steel
- Jake Lambert
- Lara Ricote
- Laura Smyth
- Louise Young
- Mark Simmons
- Sarah Keyworth
- Sophie Duker
- Thanyia Moore
- Vidura Br
Advertisement
Advertisement
Held in Suffolk in July, the music and comedy festival has become one of the biggest events on the calendar in recent years. The 2023 event saw the likes of Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra perform live, while Romesh Ranganathan was the biggest draw for the comedy element of the festival.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.