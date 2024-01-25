Latitude Festival announces new acts including Jo Brand, The Vaccines & Future Islands

Latitude Festival has added new music acts to its star-studded lineup including The Vaccines, Future Islands, Lankum, and Jockstrap. The Suffolk festival also announced its massive comedy bill with Jo Brand, Judi Love and Joanne McNally joining previously announced Sara Pascoe as headliners.

The Vaccines return to play Latitude Festival after first performing at the festival in 2015 and again in 2021. Speaking on being added to the lineup, The Vaccines said, "The last time we played Latitude, it felt almost transcendent. a secret gig in the tent, and our first back since covid, that brought tears of joy to our eyes!

"I can only imagine that watching the sun go down from the main stage as we play on Friday evening will feel just as special. We can't wait to come back!“

Dublin singer-songwriter CMAT is confirmed to make her Latitude debut. The up-and-coming pop star has opened for Wet Leg at London's Royal Albert Hall and supported Florence + the Machine and First Aid Kit.

Homegrown Suffolk band The Darkness are also included in the bill, continuing the 20th-anniversary celebration of the band's debut album, "Permission To Land." Meanwhile, electronic pop duo Jockstrap are set to perform at Latitude Festival after a remarkable year marked by their Mercury shortlisted debut album, "I Love You Jennifer B."

Here's the full wave of new acts announced for Latitude Festival 2024.

Latitude Festival lineup 2024 - new additions

Music

The Vaccines

Future Islands

Lankum

Jockstrap

Ash

Caity Baser

Cmat

The Darkness

Waxahatchee

Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows

David Duchovny Bc Camplight

Marika Hackman

Baby Queen

Armand Hammer

Evian Christ

English Teacher

Julie Byrne

Witch

The Zombies

Swim Deep

Been Stellar

Antony Szmierek

Big Special

Blusher

Nieve Ella

Alessi Rose

Comedy

Jo Brand

Joanne Mcnally

Judi Love

Grace Campbell

Lucy Beaumone

Rosie Jones

The Horne Section

Aurie Styla

Elliot Steel

Jake Lambert

Lara Ricote

Laura Smyth

Louise Young

Mark Simmons

Sarah Keyworth

Sophie Duker

Thanyia Moore

Vidura Br

