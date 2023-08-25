There are tour buses, and then there are double decker tour buses for the likes of Leeds/Reading headliners Billie Eilish and The Killers

Leeds and Reading Festival 2023 begins this bank holiday weekend, and for organisers it is once again a case of logistics ferrying artists from Richfield Avenue in Reading to Bramham Park in Leeds, and back again. Though for English artists it might be a case of being chauffeured and accomodation in local hotels, for international artists it might be a case of sleeping on the road.

For Billie Eilish and The Killers, two of the headliners at this year’s festival, they perhaps might be used to the arduous moments of travelling across the United States in a tour bus, trying to perhaps curtail their carbon footprint or the fact that flying can be a bit of an overhead in the tightly accounted music business.

But if they were to have ascended to the level of stardom that allows them to travel and sleep on a tour bus such as those provided by MM Band Services, some of us might want to consider ditching the mortgage/rent and investing in a double decker bus with all the mod cons.

Featuring a fully equipped kitchenette area, luxurious lounge areas & seating, the latest TV & surround sound entertainment and what the company touts as quality bedding, any touring musician will tell you that it begins and ends with the quality of the toilet onboard. Luckily for those using those buses provided by the company, all their bathrooms have a fresh water toilet.

The only thing really missing is a hot tub somewhere in the double decker bus, but rockstars being rockstars, perhaps it’s a good idea to omit that specific piece of opulence. Take a look at our gallery to find out how rockstars on the road might be dealing with transport across both Leeds and Reading festival sites.

The ground floor of the double decker tour bus, featuring small kitchenette area and small dining area (Credit: MM Band Services)

The kitchenette area leads on to the rear entertainment area of the tour bus and stairs to the second level of the double decker vehicle (Credit: MM Band Services)

A toaster, a kettle and a microwave for artists to heat up their per diems or leftovers from arena or festival catering (Credit: MM Band Services)

The ground floor also houses an entertainment area seperate from the kitchenette area, unlike some tour buses seen on YouTube (Credit: MM Band Services)