Lewis Capaldi’s comeback year continues with one more night at the O2 in London tonight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish singer, who today (September 18) dropped his new single Something In The Heavens, has already performed for two nights running this week.

It comes following his return to the stage at Glastonbury and ahead of a headline slot at BST Hyde Park next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With previous sell-out nights on September 16 and 17, this evening marks his final performance at the London venue on his comeback tour.

Tickets for his summer tour next year are due to be released tomorrow - but in the meantime, there’s still a chance to see him in concert tonight.

Timings

Doors open: 6.30pm

First support act: 7.00pm

Second support act: 7.45pm

Support acts

Bradley Simpson, Aaron Rowe

Tickets

Standard tickets are still available at time of publication via AXS and Ticketmaster (from about £116 plus fees). Resale options on Stubhub and Viagogo started from around £82.

Rumoured setlist

Survive

Grace

Heavenly Kind of State of Mind

Forever

Wish You the Best

Love the Hell Out of You

Almost

Bruises

Pointless

Something in the Heavens

Leave Me Slowly

Forget Me

The Pretender

The Day That I Die

Before You Go

How I’m Feeling Now

Hold Me While You Wait

Someone You Loved

What am I allowed to bring into the O2?

Only one bag allowed per person, no larger than A4. Backpacks, travel cases, laptop/camera bags, and large totes are not permitted.

Oversized bags can be stored for £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following items are all banned from the venue: weapons, sharp objects, fireworks, horns, inflatables, flags, umbrellas, professional cameras, alcohol, glass bottles, confetti, balloons, GoPros, iPads, helmets, and full-face masks.