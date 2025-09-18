Lewis Capaldi: Setlist revealed for O2 in London, who are his support acts and what time is he on stage?
The Scottish singer, who today (September 18) dropped his new single Something In The Heavens, has already performed for two nights running this week.
It comes following his return to the stage at Glastonbury and ahead of a headline slot at BST Hyde Park next summer.
With previous sell-out nights on September 16 and 17, this evening marks his final performance at the London venue on his comeback tour.
Tickets for his summer tour next year are due to be released tomorrow - but in the meantime, there’s still a chance to see him in concert tonight.
Timings
Doors open: 6.30pm
First support act: 7.00pm
Second support act: 7.45pm
Lewis Capaldi: 8.45pm
Support acts
Bradley Simpson, Aaron Rowe
Tickets
Standard tickets are still available at time of publication via AXS and Ticketmaster (from about £116 plus fees). Resale options on Stubhub and Viagogo started from around £82.
Rumoured setlist
Survive
Grace
Heavenly Kind of State of Mind
Forever
Wish You the Best
Love the Hell Out of You
Almost
Bruises
Pointless
Something in the Heavens
Leave Me Slowly
Forget Me
The Pretender
The Day That I Die
Before You Go
How I’m Feeling Now
Hold Me While You Wait
Someone You Loved
What am I allowed to bring into the O2?
Only one bag allowed per person, no larger than A4. Backpacks, travel cases, laptop/camera bags, and large totes are not permitted.
Oversized bags can be stored for £10.
The following items are all banned from the venue: weapons, sharp objects, fireworks, horns, inflatables, flags, umbrellas, professional cameras, alcohol, glass bottles, confetti, balloons, GoPros, iPads, helmets, and full-face masks.