Lewis Capaldi is back and is making his grand return to the stage with new music and an arena tour later this year

The 28-year-old took a hiatus from music in 2023 after his meteoric rise to fame to concentrate on his mental and physical health, and now Lewis is back and refreshed. Ready to wow fans with some new music and a brand new arena tour, he made his grand return to music at Glastonbury Festival last month.

Returning to the stage where he was forced to cut his last performance in 2023 short due to his Tourette’s symptoms, the Someone You Loved singer told the huge Pyramid Stage crowd: “My name’s Lewis Capaldi and I’m f***** back baby.”

His return to music has delighted fans, who haven't only fallen in love with Lewis’s tunes, but also the Scottish singer’s hilarious and down-to-earth persona.

With an arena tour on the horizon and more music set to come our way, here are some of Lewis Capaldi funniest moments from over the years.

Lewis’s 2019 Glastonbury intro

In 2019, Lewis took to the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival for his very first appearance at the world famous event.

Ahead of his set, a video of Noel Gallagher, who had sparked a feud with the singer by branding him an “idiot”, was projected onto the big screens, showing the moment that the Oasis legend asked an interviewer: “Who is this Capaldi fella?”, overlaid with images of Lewis holding his Official Charts trophies and goofy selfies.

Lewis Capaldi paid tribute to his feud with Noel Gallagher with his Glastonbury 2019 entrance. | AFP via Getty Images

Lewis then made his way out onto the stage dressed in a Gallagher-brothers inspired parka and bucket hat, soundtracked by WWE star Shane McMahon’s theme song ‘Here Comes The Money’. He flashed a peace sign at the roaring crowd before removing the paraka to reveal a t-shirt with Noel Gallagher’s face in a love heart.

It seems that Lewis had the last laugh in the feud, as Anais, Noel’s daughter, tweeted after the performance: “I want to be @LewisCapaldi when I grow up.”

Lewis said of Noel’s criticism: “To get slagged off by Noel was, for me, a real life-affirming moment.”

Lewis later poked fun again at Noel’s harsh words, particularly a comment in which he referred to him as “Chewbacca”, during his 2019 set at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival. He wore a Chewbacca mask while walking onto stage - the mask was later auctioned off for charity and bought by singer Paolo Nutini, raising £5,000 for charity Tiny Changes.

BBC Breakfast blunder

BBC Breakfast presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty were left red-faced and stunned when Lewis made an x-rated comment live on air in 2022.

After wrapping up an interview with the pair promoting his then-new album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, he complimented Charlie on his hair with the presenter returning the compliment. After Naga asked if the pair wanted a “room” due to their bromance, Lewis was confused before later saying on the live programme: “Oh, I thought you said a rim.”

Charlie and Naga were left shocked by the comment, while crew members behind the camera could be heard laughing at the x-rated line. The singer could be heard laughing and apologising as Naga continued presenting before saying: “We’re going to have a little word with Lewis...”

Lewis has the Graham Norton Show couch in stitches

Lewis appeared on The Graham Norton Show in 2020 to promote his debut album Divingly Uninspired o ta Hellish Extent and immediately charmed viewers and his fellow guests with his down-to-earth personality.

He left A-list guests Kim Carey, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jodie Turner-Smith in stitches with his comments, that included apologising to Jodie’s pregnant belly for swearing in front of her unborn baby.

Get Out star Daniel was left almost rolling off the sofa after Graham moved on to explained that Lewis would be heading out on an arena tour, which sold out before his album was even released, prompting Lewis claim it was due to “raw sex appeal” before adding: “Lots of seats, lots of bums in seat, and lots of money in my f***ing pocket, that’s for sure...”

He returned to the show in 2023 alongside Jamie Dornan, James Norton, Sophie Okonedo and Siobhán McSweeney, once again leaving the couch in stitches. In an x-rated outburst, he told Fifty Shades of Gray star Jamie Dornan that it was “weird to see you without a whip in your hand”, before adding: “...and me without my c*** in mines”. The moment prompted Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney to exclaim to Lewis: “I like you!”

The ‘Scottish Beyonce’

As part of Lewis’s launch into the mainstream with his debut album release in 2019, adverts popped up on the London Underground proclaiming the star to be the “Scottish Beyonce”, alongside a funny selfie of Lewis in a towel and sunglasses.

When asked about the comparison while on the Scandinavian talk show Skavlan, he said: “I know what you were all thinking when I came out here. I saw you looking. You were thinking, ‘all the single ladies, all the single ladies, now put your hands up!’ You know what I mean? So yeah… I’m the Scottish Beyoncé. We’re very similar.”

When asked if he thought that he might become too similar to the A-list songstress, Lewis replied: “Yes because we both love to sing and dance. We’re both beautiful. And we both love Jay-Z. She’s married to him… and I’m not. Unfortunately. Not yet.

“With any luck that marriage will dissolve.”