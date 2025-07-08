As Lewis Capaldi makes his return to music, we take a look at his dating history.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has made his return to music two years after he took an extended hiatus to focus on his mental and physical health. After an emotional Glastonbury set in 2023 which he was unable to finish, Lewis told fans: “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his grand return during a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival last month, and was joined by thousands of fans as he performed his biggest hits and new single Survive. Celebrating his return, a triumphant Lewis told the Worthy Farm crowd: “My name’s Lewis Capaldi and I’m f***** back baby.”

As he prepares to release new music and head out on an arena tour later this year, we take a look at Lewis’s dating history - including one famous ex.

Lewis Capaldi has made a return to music after a two-year hiatus. | Getty Images

Is Lewis Capaldi dating anyone?

It is not currently known that Lewis is dating anyone at the moment. The 28-year-old previously split from girlfriend Ellie MacDowall in August 2024, according to reports.

The pair had been together for two years before taking the decision to split. Lewis and his Scottish actress ex are believed to have met during the Universal Music Brit Awards after-party in 2023, where they are said to have quickly hit it off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis and Ellie, who is best known for her role in the 2023 ITVX miniseires Archie alongside Jason Isaacs, kept their relationship mostly private. However, the couple were spotted on occasion spending time together in central London.

A source told The Sun that distance was a major factor in Lewis and Ellie calling it quits, with Lewis living in London while Ellie remained in her hometown of Edinburgh. They said: “Lewis and Ellie had some long conversations and decided it was best for them to end things. It was a mutual decision. They are still friends and have been talking, so all is not lost.

“Ellie is still based in Edinburgh and Lewis lives in London so it’s been hard for them to see each other. It’s sad but ultimately Lewis and Ellie had a wonderful time together. It just wasn’t to be.”

Who else has Lewis Capaldi dated?

Lewis previously dated Love Island star Paige Turley before either found fame. Their on-off relationship was sparked in 2015 after they met at college in Motherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paige, who won Love Island’s first winter series in 2020 with Finn Tapp who she has since split from, revealed her link to the star when she joined the ITV dating show. She said: "I think Lewis will find the fact I'm on the show funny. You never know, he might even vote. Me and Lewis are still very, very friendly. You've seen his social media. He's a very witty, funny guy, so he'll probably make a total joke about it."

Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi have previously dated (Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

When asked about his relationship with the singer-turned-reality star, Lewis told New Zealand radio station The Edge: "I've known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out. It was a very amicable breakup."

Lewis’s biggest hit ‘Someone You Loved’ was reportedly written about his relationship with Paige, although the singer has remained coy over the origins of the song, saying: "I met a lady. She was very nice. I loved her. I loved the look of her and I love how she spoke. We dated for a year and a half, then she left me. Then I wrote an album about it and I still think about it every day."