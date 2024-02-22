Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have confirmed they will be performing at this year’s edition of Glastonbury Festival. The Britpop icons recently announced a new collaborative album and UK tour, set to take place before their trip to Worthy Farm.

Confirming the news on social media, the former Oasis frontman revealed he'll be joined by the Stone Roses guitarist at the upcoming festival. It is the first major lineup announcement for Glastonbury 2024 with headliners yet to be confirmed.

On Wednesday (February 21), Gallagher dropped the bombshell out of nowhere after responding to a fan on the social media platform X. The user asked Gallagher: “Will we see you and Squire at Glastonbury this summer LG?”, to which he simply replied: “Yeah”.

Gallagher and Squire will head out on tour in only a couple of months time, with UK dates confirmed for Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and many more. The pair also have a self-titled album due for release on March 1.

The LP will feature ten new songs including 'Mars to Liverpool' and 'Just Another Rainbow'. Speaking about the new collaboration, Gallagher said: “I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll f*****g love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial. LG x”