A rapper has been charged with attacking police after officers claimed they confronted him while he walked naked down a street.

Lil Nas X was involved in the incident in Los Angeles last week, when he was seen wearing just white underpants and white cowboy boots. Prosecutors charged the musician, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The rapper was initially booked on suspicion of misdemeanour obstructing an officer on Friday. He is set to be arraigned later on Monday.

Police said officers found the 26-year-old walking naked on Ventura Boulevard, a major thoroughfare in the Studio City area, shortly before 6am on Friday (2pm BST).

Back in 2019 Lil Nas X released the country rap song Old Town Road. With relentless promotion on social media, the track was picked up by TikTok users leading Lil Nas X to signing a record deal, collaborating with Billy Ray Cyrus on a remix, and eventually releasing an album. | Getty Images for MTV

They say he charged at the officers when confronted and was arrested.

Police, suspecting a possible overdose, took him to a hospital where he spent several hours before being taken to jail, where he has remained since. The charges were first reported by TMZ.

The rapper and singer from Atlanta is best known for his huge hit from 2018, Old Town Road, which merged country and hip-hop. It spent a record 19 weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Known for his genre-bending, innovating sounds and style, his first full studio album, 2021’s Montero, went to number two on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.