A rap star was booked for battery on a police officer - after being caught wearing just underpants and cowboy boots in the street.

American celebrity website TMZ has reported that Lil Nas X has been booked after a late-night incident “that ended with him stark naked and tussling with police officers”.

The Old Town Road rapper is in custody without bail at a Van Nuys jail just outside Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X was spotted by a bystander yesterday in white pants and white cowboy boots while walking in the middle of a street.

Police say he stripped down naked and lunged at an officer. He was taken to hospital as it was suspected he had overdosed on drugs.

In April he was hospitalised after "losing control" of the right side of his face. He shared a video from his hospital bed in a gown and Von Dutch baseball cap as he appeared to be suffering from partial facial paralysis.

He wrote on TikTok: "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face."