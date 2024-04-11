Naserati 2 | Lil Nas X releases new full-length track from “Naserati” 2 on Soundcloud, “Right There”
and live on Freeview channel 276
After dropping morsels of clips from his forthcoming album, “Naserati 2,” hip-hop artist Lil Nas X has finally offered more of a sneak peek into his new album, dropping a full track, “Right There” earlier today on SoundCloud (April 11 2024).
The track, produced by Ojivolta, features the rapper drop rapid-fire verses over ethereal-like female vocals bedded into the track. The track features Lil Nas X also boasting about his success, claiming: “Big Nas, come get that work/ Montero, these hoes gon’ flirt/ Lost and found, I can’t find my shirt/ Montero just popped that Perc/ This feel like God in church/ This scripture a Bible verse/ Buss it open and make it/ Buss it open and make it twerk.”
The complete track was released one day after the rapper's 25th birthday and a month after he teased another unreleased song with provocative lyrics. On the unnamed track, he rapped lines like, "My big sis just had another baby, popped him out the labia/ My other nephew sitting in class with a broken nephew, he had to beat a n—a ass for talking about his uncle," and "Now listen, I ain’t saying I condone that s**t/ F**k it, I’m saying I condone that s**t."
Though no release date has been set for the follow-up to 2018’s “Naserati” mix tape, UK fans will be able to enjoy his documentary film which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024, “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” before then.
The film, which was also subject to a bomb threat at said film festival premiere, is scheduled for release to rent or buy through all leading digital video retailers from May 20 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.