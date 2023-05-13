Mae Muller is hoping to beat the odds and become the first UK winner of Eurovision since 1997.

The singer, 25, will perform I Wrote A Song at the final in Liverpool on Saturday, but is an outsider, according to the bookies. Betfair has the UK at 66/1 to win the contest, while Ladbrokes has Muller at 40/1 – the 10th most likely act to take the Eurovision crown.

After months of preparation, the 25-year-old singer from north London will finally perform her track, I Wrote A Song, for the international voting public. Twenty-six acts will perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to an expected global audience of 160 million viewers, according to the BBC, after the UK agreed to host the contest on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Muller is hoping to continue the success of last year’s UK entry Sam Ryder, who finished second behind Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine. The singer gave a sneak peak at her performance earlier in the week during rehersals.

Austria will open the show with Teya and Salena’s quirky dance-pop tune Who The Hell Is Edgar?, about being possessed by the ghost of 19th century Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. Muller will close the show with I Wrote A Song – a slot generally considered a disadvantage.

Who are Mae Muller's parents?

The 25-year-old singer was born in London and raised to parents Matt Muller and Nicola Jackson, however they separated when she was six years old. She grew up in Kentish Town.

She began writing her own music at age 8 and attended Fine Arts College in Belsize Park. Muller appeared in the music video for "Grace Kelly" by Mika as a child.

Mae Muller is representing the UK in Eurovision 2023. (Credit: Getty Images)

How many brothers does Mae Muller have?

Muller has one full older brother but has three younger brothers from her parents subsequent relationships following the end of their marriage.

Mae Muller's grandfather escape from the Nazis

The Jewish Chronicle reports that in July 2020, Muller shared the story of how her grandfather fled to Britain as a refugee from Nazi Germany and decried antisemitism in the music industry. She posted on Instagram: "To all my Jewish friends and followers, I love you. There is no place for anti semitism in this world. I'm very proud of my Jewish roots and so should you. My grandad fled from nazi Germany to the UK when he was 12 years old on his own.

"I always find myself trying to imagine how scared he must have been. So f**k Wiley and f**k anyone who shares those views. I stand with all my Jewish friends, family, supporters and always will."

Who is Mae Muller dating?

The singer's Eurovision entry I Wrote A Song is about an unnamed ex-boyfriend. The Mirror reports that on TikTok she told her followers: "I was really annoyed at this guy. I wanted to do something crazy, maybe burn his house down, I don't know.