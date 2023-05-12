Follow the latest updates as Liverpool hosts the final of the Eurovision Song Contest

Excitement is reaching a fever pitch as Liverpool prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final this weekend.

The full line-up of acts competing to lift the iconic glass microphone on Saturday (13 May) night has now been confirmed after the second semi-final. Albania, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Armenia, Slovenia, Poland, Australia and Cyprus were it through after winning over the public on Thursday (11 May).

It comes as President Zelensky was blocked from addressing the Eurovision Song Contest final over fears it could politicise the event. The Ukrainian leader wanted to make an unexpected video appearance in Liverpool and it was expected he would implore the event’s global audience of millions to continue backing his country in its fight to repel its Russian invaders.

But the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an alliance of 112 member organisations which organises the annual contest along with the host broadcaster, which this year is the BBC, has refused. The EBU’s management team said Zelensky had “laudable intentions” but that “regrettably” his request was against the rules. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will strike on Saturday – the day of the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool. Passengers are being urged to check before they travel.