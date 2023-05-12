Excitement is reaching a fever pitch as Liverpool prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final this weekend.
The full line-up of acts competing to lift the iconic glass microphone on Saturday (13 May) night has now been confirmed after the second semi-final. Albania, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Armenia, Slovenia, Poland, Australia and Cyprus were it through after winning over the public on Thursday (11 May).
Advertisement
Advertisement
It comes as President Zelensky was blocked from addressing the Eurovision Song Contest final over fears it could politicise the event. The Ukrainian leader wanted to make an unexpected video appearance in Liverpool and it was expected he would implore the event’s global audience of millions to continue backing his country in its fight to repel its Russian invaders.
But the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an alliance of 112 member organisations which organises the annual contest along with the host broadcaster, which this year is the BBC, has refused. The EBU’s management team said Zelensky had “laudable intentions” but that “regrettably” his request was against the rules. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will strike on Saturday – the day of the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool. Passengers are being urged to check before they travel.
Follow the latest updates, reaction and memes from the NationalWorld team in our Eurovision final live blog below.
Live updates from Eurovision in Liverpool
Key Events
Hannah Waddingham stuns in canary yellow dress
Actress Hannah Waddingham showcases a myriad of sensational outfits during Eurovision Song Contest as she co-hosts with Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina.
But who designed her outfit - and which designer could she wear next?
Ukrainian artist who fled to Liverpool sees Eurovision design on display
A Ukrainian artist who fled the country following the war has seen her Eurovision design displayed in Liverpool.
Mariana Potetenko, 45, fled Kyiv last June, with her two daughters and dog, and came to Liverpool, which is hosting this year’s song contest on behalf of Ukraine.
She answered a call to artists for Eurovision-themed shop window art after taking part in a digital design skills bootcamp, funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.
Her design, which features last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra and UK entrant Sam Ryder, has gone on display in the city’s Bold Street, outside the Lyceum building, for the tens of thousands of Eurovision fans visiting the city to see.
Zelensky barred from addressing the final
President Zelensky has been barred from addressing the Eurovision Song Contest final because an alliance of international broadcasters fears it could politicise the event.
A spokesperson for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) explained: "The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation. As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event.
“This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest.
“The request by Mr Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted by the European Broadcasting Union management as it would be against the rules of the event.”
Eurovision final line-up confirmed
The second semi-final took place in Liverpool on Thursday - and it saw 10 more acts make it through to the Grand Final this weekend.
The Big 5 were automatically in the event on Saturday - but the rest of the acts had to qualify.