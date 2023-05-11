Train strike dates have been announced by the RMT and Aslef for 12 May, 13 May, 31 May and 3 June.

Two major rail unions are preparing for train strikes this week, which are likely to cause widespread cancellations and delays.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has confirmed that members at 14 train companies are set to strike on 13 May - the same day fans from all over are expected to descend on Liverpool for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. The day before, 12 May, members of the train drivers’ union Aslef will walk out from 16 train operation companies. Aslef members are also due to strike on 31 May and 3 June - the day of the FA Cup final at Wembley between Manchesters City and United.

Which train companies are running services on the strike days this week? Here’s details about all the train cancellations and disruption.

Avanti West Coast

Saturday: Fewer trains than normal will run and only between 7am and 7pm, with the exception of some services to and from Liverpool which is hosting the Eurovision song contest.

c2c

Friday: Usual timetable.

Caledonian Sleeper

Friday: Usual timetable.

Saturday: The Caledonian Sleeper does not operate on Saturday nights.

Chiltern Railways

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: No trains will run north of Banbury. Services that do run will be limited to one train per hour in both directions between London Marylebone and each of Banbury, Oxford and Aylesbury via Amersham, and only between around 9am and 9pm.

CrossCountry

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: No direct services will run to or from Birmingham New Street and locations such as Aberdeen, Cambridge, Cardiff, Glasgow, Nottingham and Stansted Airport. Services that do run will only operate between 7am and 7pm. CrossCountry has published full details on her website.

East Midlands Railway

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Services will run between 7am and 7pm. They will be limited to just one train per hour in each direction between London St Pancras and each of Nottingham, Sheffield and Corby, as well as a handful of regional routes such as between Derby and Matlock. Full details are on the East Midlands website.

Elizabeth line

Friday: Usual timetable.

Saturday: The Elizabeth line is not involved in the industrial dispute with the RMT but there will be some alterations to its services. These include no trains between Maidenhead and Reading before 7am or after 7pm.

Gatwick Express

Friday: No trains.

Grand Central

Friday: Usual timetable.

Saturday: Grand Central is not involved in the industrial dispute with the RMT but there will be minor alterations to its services.

Great Northern

Friday: No trains.

Great Western Railway

Friday: A limited service will run and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm. The only open routes will be between: London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads; Reading and Didcot; Reading and Basingstoke; Reading and Redhill; Westbury and Swindon; Cardiff and Bristol; and Plymouth and Gunnislake. The Night Riviera sleeper service has been cancelled.

Saturday: A limited service will run and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm. More routes will be open compared with Friday, including additions such as between London Paddington and Didcot Parkway; London Paddington and Cardiff; Slough and Windsor; and Penzance and Plymouth.

Greater Anglia

Saturday: Trains will run between 7am and 11pm. Some routes will have a reduced frequency, but most will have a normal or near normal service.

Heathrow Express

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: No trains after 9pm.

Hull Trains

Friday: Usual timetable.

Saturday: Usual timetable.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

London Northwestern Railway

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A limited service will run and only between 7am and 7pm. The only open routes will be between Birmingham New Street and each of London Euston, Birmingham International and Liverpool Lime Street.

London Overground

Friday: Usual timetable.

Saturday: London Overground is not involved in the industrial dispute with the RMT but there will be minor alterations to some of its services.

Lumo

Friday and Saturday: Usual timetable.

Merseyrail

Friday and Saturday: No impact from the strikes. Additional services will run due to Eurovision.

Northern

Friday: No trains.

ScotRail

Friday and Saturday: Usual timetable.

South Western Railway

Saturday: A reduced service will operate and only between 7am and 7pm. The only open routes will be between London Waterloo and each of Windsor via Hounslow; Windsor via Richmond; Woking; and Basingstoke; between Basingstoke and Salisbury; and on the Isle of Wight

Southeastern

Friday: No trains.

Southern

Friday: No trains.

Stansted Express

Friday: Frequencies will be halved to one train per hour in each direction.

Saturday: Frequencies will be halved to one per hour in each direction, and trains will start later and finish earlier than normal.

Thameslink

Friday: No trains.

TransPennine Express

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A reduced timetable will operate and only between Liverpool Lime Street and each of Huddersfield, Preston and Sheffield, and between Sheffield and Cleethorpes.

Transport for Wales

Friday: Usual timetable.

Saturday: Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial dispute with the RMT but some of its services will be disrupted. Several stations such as Birmingham International, Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly will only be open for services between 7am and 7pm.

West Midlands Railway

Friday: No trains.