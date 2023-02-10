Discussions between Ukraine and the UK over the supply of Harpoon and Storm Shadow missiles are continuing

Reports suggest that Ukraine would be prepared to use British supplied missiles in the Russian-annexed region of Crimea.

The move would mark a huge escalation in the West’s involvement in the conflict. Discussions are currently ongoing between Ukraine and UK over the possible delivery of Harpoon anti-ship missiles and air-to-surface Storm Shadows.

The pleas for further weapons and equipment from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky have continued, including the delivery of fighter jets. Following a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Ukrainian leader said: “You’ve just asked me what would happen if we don’t get these fighter jets or longer-range missiles, or we don’t have enough ammunition, because everything obviously is running out and coming out of maintenance.

“Without the weapons that we are discussing now and the weapons that we just discussed with Rishi earlier today and how Britain is going to help us, you know, all of this is very important. Without this, there would be stagnation which will not bring to anything good.”

While Sunak has not promised fighter jets immediately for Ukraine, the PM said that “nothing was off the table” in the future. It comes as Ukraine says it is preparing for a “new, huge invasion” by Russian forces almost one year on from the inital invasion.

What are Harpoon anti-ship missiles?

A Harpoon anti-ship missile is a US-made weapon. It was first developed in the 1970s and has since become widely used by forces around the world.

The range of the missile is around 139km. It is able to accurate reach targets around 80 miles away.

British harpoon anti-ship missiles are set to be used by Ukraine to hit Crimea. (Credit: Getty Images)

The unit itself is classed as a sea-skimming. This is key to its operational use, as flying low to the water allows for the missiles to go undetected.

What are air-to-surface Storm Shadows?

Storm Shadows are relatively newer creations in the world of weaponary. The missile was first developed in 1994.

These long-range, cruise missiles have a range of aproximately 560km. They are know as ‘fire and forget’ missiles, meaning that its target is progammed before launch.

