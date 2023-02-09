The Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll has risen to 16,000 - although there is still hope survivors will be found

Efforts to find survivors in the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes have entered a fourth day, with some hope remaining that people will still be freed. The official death toll has now hit 16,000 people.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by freezing conditions in the areas worst-affected by the twin quakes, with Syrian attempts to find people also being made more challenging by the country’s ongoing civil war. Forces associated with President Bashar al-Assad have been accused of shelling teams working to free people from wreckage.

Search and rescue crews from around the world have landed in Turkey to help, including 70 members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team and Mexico’s famous dog squad. Financial and physical aid, including food and shelter materials, have also been pouring into both Turkey and Syria.

Several UK charities have launched appeals for money to help them get support through to people affected by the earthquakes. Now, the UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) - which includes many of the charities running existing appeals - has launched a government-backed fundraiser.

So, how can you donate to it - and what is the DEC after?

What is the DEC?

The Disasters Emergency Committee is an organisation made up of 15 aid and humanitarian charities. The idea behind it is that by speaking with one voice, the charities can raise awareness of and fundraise for causes in a more efficient manner.

It raises money for major international natural disasters and incidents that it feels its members can meaningfully help with. Ongoing appeals taking place alongside its latest Turkey-Syria earthquake work include aid efforts for people hit by serious flooding in Pakistan and the war in Ukraine.

Children in Turkey and Syria have been left homeless by the earthquakes that struck close to the countries’ shared border (image: AFP/Getty Images)

DEC member charities have to go through strict procedures on how they spend donations. They have to draw up detailed disaster response plans and regularly report on their activities in order to access funds. The following are the charities that make up the DEC:

Action Against Hunger

ActionAid

Age International

British Red Cross

CAFOD

CARE International

Christian Aid

Concern

International Rescue Committee

Islamic Relief

Oxfam

Plan International

Save the Children

Tearfund

World Vision

How to donate to DEC Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal?

The DEC has launched an appeal for funds to help them get aid through to those affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquake. Many of its member charities have a presence on the ground in both countries, whether that’s directly or through sister or partner organisations.

At present, they are only asking for cash donations, rather than for any clothing or food. This is because most of the charities say they need to get supplies to affected people on the ground now (several Turkish societies and community groups are collecting vital items to transport to Turkey).

To donate to the DEC appeal, you should visit the Turkey-Syria earthquake section of its website. The UK government has pledged to match donations pound-for-pound up to a total of £5 million.